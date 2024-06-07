Aviators Topple Chihuahuas, 12-7

June 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-7 Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Southwest University Park. El Paso scored at least one run in each of the first five innings. They have done that just once this season which came back on June 2nd on the road in Round Rock. Las Vegas has won the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third inning. It was the first inside-the-park homer for El Paso since Luis Liberato did so exactly one year ago today and the eighth in Chihuahuas' history. Third baseman Eguy Rosario collected four hits, tying a career high, as well as stole two bases. He has now reached base in 15 consecutive games, the third longest active streak in the PCL. The Chihuahuas as a team stole four bases.

Left-handed reliever Luke Westphal did the bulk of the work on the mound for El Paso. He pitched 3.1 innings in his Chihuahuas season debut, after signing with San Diego on Tuesday and being assigned to El Paso. Chihuahuas pitching allowed 17 hits, tying a season high.

Team Records: Las Vegas (32-28), El Paso (24-36)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Osvaldo Bido (4-2, 3.66 ERA) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (2-4, 8.52 ERA). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.