Perales and Big Inning Deliver 5-2 Victory for Drive

May 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Luis Perales struck out eight, Kristian Campbell notched his team-lead-tying fifth homer of the year, and Caden Rose blasted a two-run homer as the Greenville Drive (13-17) scored four in the second inning defeating the Hickory Crawdads (11-18), 5-2 in seven innings at Fluor Field on Thursday night in the concluding game of the day's twinbill.

Rose's blast put the Drive ahead for good in the second after Tyler Miller slapped an RBI-double the at-bat prior that put the Drive in front 2-1. Rose's long-ball traveled 397-ft, exploding off the bat for a no-doubter that clanged off the bricks near the third row of windows of the office building behind the Green Monster.

Ronald Rosario, patient at the plate, would pick up a walk with the bases loaded later in the second, rounding out the scoring for the Drive, bringing in Juan Chacon.

Perales rode the Drive's offensive outburst, spinning four-innings in dominating fashion. He'd allow four hits, both runs, and a walk while fanning eight. The only blemish would come in the first inning as Cam Cauley smacked a solo homer in the top of the first to put Hickory up 1-0.

Campbell would pick-up Perales in the bottom of the first, quickly erasing the 1-0 lead with a 394-ft blast to right field to knot the game at 1-1. He's now homered in four of his last eight games.

Hickory added their final run in the fourth on a Konner Piotto RBI-double, though he'd be tagged out rounding second.

Reidis Sena protected the Drive's 5-2 lead, working two-shutout innings in relief. He'd allow three hits while striking out one. His outing would be a tad interesting as he gave up back-to-back two out singles in the fifth bringing the tying run to the plate. He'd pick up a high fly ball out to Rose in left field.

Caleb Bolden picked up his fourth save of the year for the Drive, sending the Crawdads down in order, punctuated by two strikeouts to end the game.

The Greenville Drive return to action tomorrow, Friday, May 10th for game four of the six-game series with the Crawdads. Greenville leads the series, 2-1.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2024

