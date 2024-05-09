Schwellenbach, Bullpen Flawless in Shutout of Brooklyn

May 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, GA - Stephen Paolini's sixth inning, two-out RBI double to deep left field proved to be the defining moment in Thursday night's 1-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Spencer Schwellenbach wouldn't allow his first hit until the top of the fourth inning. Three walks and a handful of other deep counts ran up Schwellenbach's pitch count early, but the right hander still managed to punch out six over 4.2 innings. And aside from a catcher's interference in the eighth, no Brooklyn Cyclone reached first base in the 4.1 innings that Tyree Thompson and Elison Joseph covered in relief of Schwellenbach. Thompson struck out four 'Clones and earned the win. Joseph completed his league leading sixth straight appearance without an earned run.

The Emperors mustered just two hits off Brooklyn's Brandon Sproat, but made the former second rounder pay for back-to-back walks in the sixth. Paolini's fifth double of the season off the newly entered Joey Lancelloti charged Sproat with his first earned run since April 21st and handed him his first career loss.

Drue Hackenberg gets the ball in game four of the series with Brooklyn, opposite that of two-way star Nolan McLean. The first pitch on Fireworks Friday is set for 7:00pm EDT.

