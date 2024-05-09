Hot Rods Game Notes

Perfection.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods snapped a season long five-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 7-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers. With the victory, the Hot Rods remain undefeated at 6-0 in series openers this season. Last night, Chandler Simpson recorded his second four-hit game of the year, while Yoniel Curet tied his career-high with nine strikeouts over 5.0 frames.

Hunting Homers.... Hunter Haas clobbered his second home run of the season with a two-run homer on Tuesday against the Grasshoppers. Haas has collected the last two home runs for Bowling Green and has hit both home runs over his last four games. Over his first five games in the month of May, Haas has driven in five runs and notched his first multi-RBI game of his career.

Grasshoppers Preview.... The Greensboro Grasshoppers have been one of the best teams in the South Atlantic League, currently at the top of the North Division at 16-11. Greensboro's roster is highlighted by three of the Pittsburgh Pirates top 10 prospects, including Termarr Johnson (No. 2), Mitch Jebb (No. 8), and Jack Brannigan (No. 10). The Grasshoppers have scored the most runs (156) in the SAL and rank No. 1 in homers (38).

Battle on the Bump.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods roll out RHP Duncan Davitt for game one and RHP Roel Garcia for game two. Davitt struggled his last time out, walking a career-high four against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Garcia also couldn't find his rhythm last time out, letting up four runs over 6.0 innings. Greensboro is starting JP Massey (2-2, 5.50) in game one and Wilber Dotel (1-1, 4.74) in game two.

