Drive Fall 4-2 in Resumption of Wednesday's Contest

May 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Hickory Crawdads (11-17) outlasted the Greenville Drive (12-17) 4-2 in the first round of Thursday's twinbill, after inclement weather suspended the game on Wednesday.

Greenville had just taken a 2-1 lead in the first on a bases-loaded walk to Bryan Gonzalez when the tarp crew entered the game as heavy rains moved in on Fluor Field, delaying the game for two hours and five minutes before it was officially suspended.

When the game resumed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Karson Simas came to the plate for the Drive with the bases loaded and chopped the second pitch of the at-bat to second for an out, putting the game back in play at Fluor Field.

Hickory responded with a two-run top of the second. With two outs, back-to-back walks set up a Quincy Scott RBI-single that knotted the game at 2-2. Home plate umpire Dylan Hulsey would be hit with a foul-tip, taking him out of the game putting the game into another delay during the next at-bat.

When play resumed, Benjamin Blackwell would steal home officially as the Drive caught Scott in pickle. He'd evade the Drive infield long enough to bring Blackwell home for a 3-2 lead.

The runs would come off Drive reliever Bryce Bonnin, who took over for starter Hayden Mullins whose day was cut short by the delay. Those runs would signify the first Bonnin conceded this season, as he went two innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Nathan Landry kept the Drive in the game through the middle innings, working three no-hit frames allowing just one walk with two strikeouts. Cade Feeney took over for Landry, pitching 1.1 hitless innings before Yeison Morrobel singled. Ian Moller would follow that up with an RBI-double to make it 4-2, Crawdads.

The Greenville bats would be held hitless from the third until the eighth when Luis Ravelo knocked a single to center field. Bryan Gonzalez followed that up with a double to left field, putting two men in scoring position for Karson Simas.

But Simas chopped a grounder to shortstop Sebastian Walcott, preserving the 4-2 lead for Hickory.

The Drive would go down in order in the ninth.

