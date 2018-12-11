Peoria's Joseph Widmar Named Warrior Player of the Week

December 11, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Joseph Widmar of the Peoria Rivermen is the Warrior Player of the Week for December 3-9.

Widmar scored two goals, including one game-winner, added two assists and was +4 in leading the Rivermen to a pair of wins.

On Saturday, the Northbrook, IL native recorded a goal and an assist as Peoria defeated Evansville 5-1. Widmar repeated his performance Sunday afternoon, scoring once and adding an assist in a 3-0 blanking of Huntsville as Peoria estab- lished a new SPHL-record by holding the Havoc to only 10 shots on goal.

Now in his second season with the Rivermen, Widmar leads the SPHL with 13 assists while his 16 points are tied for third-most in the leauge. Widmar has multiple points in each of his last three games and has recorded at least one point in all but one game this season. Prior to turning pro, Widmar played two sea- sons at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Also Nominated: Jacob Barber, Birmingham (3 gp, 4g, 1a, +4), Mark Petaccio, Evansville (1 gp, 1g), Travis Jeke, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Max Milosek, Huntsville (1-0-0, 1.85 gaa, 30 saves), Mason Pulde, Knoxville (1-1-0, 2.00 gaa, .930 save%), Derek Sutliffe, Macon (2 gp, 2g), Josh Cousineau, Pen- sacola (2 gp, 3g, hat trick, shg), Eric Levine, Quad City (0-0-1, 1.85 gaa, 48 saves) and Dillan Fox, Roanoke (3 gp, 2g, 2a, gwg)

