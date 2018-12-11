Rivermen Activate Parrone, Loan Naud to ECHL Kalamazoo

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have announced today that the team has activated defenseman Brandon Parrone from Injured Reserve, and that defenseman/winger Guillaume Naud has been called up to ECHL Kalamazoo. Parrone returns to the active lineup after going on IR November 12, while Naud departs Peoria after recording two goals and two assists in 15 games this season.

Parrone returns to the Rivermen lineup after spending the last 30 days in Injured Reserve with a lower-body ailment. Prior to his IR stint, the second-year pro had recorded two assists in six games with Peoria after he was acquired from Macon in a late-October trade.

Naud, meanwhile, becomes the ninth Rivermen skated loaned to an ECHL team this year, and joins defensemen Chris Rygus (Fort Wayne), Cody Smith (Newfoundland), Jake Flegel (Atlanta), Brandon Rumble (Norfolk) and Austin Frank (Norfolk), as well as winger Joe Kalisz (Maine) as Rivermen players currently on call-up. In 15 games for the Rivermen this season, Naud split time between the wing and blue line, and recorded four points. The Augsberg, Germany-born Naud recorded a goal in each of Peoria's games this weekend, Saturday against Evansville and Sunday against Huntsville. Last season, Naud skated in 10 ECHL games for Greenville and Manchester, recording a goal and an assist during his time with the Swamp Rabbits.

The Rivermen are scheduled to return to action this Thursday morning when they host the first of two games against the Quad City Storm at 10:30. Peoria will rematch the Storm Friday night at 7:15, hosting their annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Night presented by Tri County Cleaning. The Rivermen will wear special ugly-sweater jerseys, which will be auctioned off postgame, and Santa Claus will appear on the Carver Arena concourse. The Rivermen will also hand out souvenir pucks to the first 1,000 fans Friday night, courtesy of Unity Point Health. Tickets to all of Peoria's remaining 2018-19 home games are available by calling the Rivermen office at (309) 676-1040.

Single-game, group and season tickets for Peoria's 37th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

