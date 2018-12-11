Caligiuri Returns From IR, Stewart Released

Vinny Caligiuri has been activated from the injured reserve. Caligiuri racked up a goal and three assists in six-games before sustaining an injury that sidelined him for eight games.

Hunter Stewart has been released by the Storm.

Storm forward Austin Hervey has been placed on the 21-day IR as result of an injury he sustained in the Storm's 4-0 win versus Evansville Friday November 30th.

The Storm are on the road Thursday, Friday and Saturday and all three games can be heard on 107.7 Vintage Radio!

