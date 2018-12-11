SPHL Names Price as Interim Commissioner

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced today that the Board of Governors unanimously voted to name Vice President Doug Price as Interim Commissioner, effective immediately.

"I greatly appreciate the Board's confidence and support during this transition and look forward to working with our teams in my new role," said Price.

Price is currently in his tenth season in the SPHL and 25th in professional hockey, which includes spend- ing over a decade in the ECHL's front office. His responsibilities as Vice President included communica- tions, immigration, monitoring and compliance of league playing rules, league discipline and transactions.

"Doug has played a vital role in the sustainability and growth of the SPHL," added Chairman of the Board Bob Kerzner. "He is widely respected amongst the league and throughout professional hockey, and his professionalism and experience will be of great benefit to the SPHL in his new position as Interim Com- missioner."

Price fills the position as the league continues to work through the search process to fill the lead role in the SPHL front office.

