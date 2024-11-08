Peoria Falls 4-3 to ThunderBolts

November 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Despite an advantageous start, a 3-0 lead, and two goals by forward Zach Nazzarett, the Rivermen fell on home ice 4-3 to the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night at Carver Arena.

The Rivermen got off to a hot start with Tyler Kobryn stepping in front of an Evansville pass behind their net and quickly tapping a pass into the low slot where Zach Nazzarett was waiting. Not hesitating, Nazzarett skated across the crease and went to his backhand as he deposited the puck into the net to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Peoria added to their lead off another Nazzarett goal, this time on the power play after Cale List fired a hard shot from the deep slot in the middle of the ice. Nazzarett got his stick on the shot and deflected it down and into the net to give the Rivermen a 2-0 lead.

Alec Baer added to the Peoria lead in the second period as he forced a turnover in the neutral zone and skated up on a two-on-one with Tristan Trudel. Seeing the pass across covered, Baer elected to cut into the low slot and roofed a hard wrist shot past Evansville netminder Cole Ceci to put the Rivermen up 3-0. But then, three unanswered goals by the Thunderbolts, including one on the power play, erased the lead and led to a tied contest going into the third period. Friday marked the first game this season that the Rivermen have been tied going into the final regulation period.

In the decisive period, the Rivermen played their best hockey. They got pucks in deep, they forechecked and they applied constant pressure. Unfortunately, Peoria could not find a go-ahead goal on the power play or even strength. Instead, it was Evansville who took advantage of a rebound in the mid-stages of the period to pull ahead with just over eight minutes to play. Despite a furious attempt, the Rivermen could not find the tying goal and fell on home ice for the third consecutive contest.

The Rivermen will have a weekend off to lick their wounds and prepare for a home-and-home series with the Evansville Thunderbolts next Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16. Friday's contest will take place at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm while Saturday's contest will take place in Evansville.

