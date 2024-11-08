Macon Struggles on Power Play, Loses 5-1

November 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem man-advantage couldn't back another strong performance from Bailey Brkin, as the team fell 4-1 to the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night.

After being on their heels for most of the first period, the Mayhem didn't concede until late in the frame when Benito Posa scored with less than two minutes until the break. Brkin stood on his head, saving 16 of the 17 Huntsville shots in the period.

In the second, a flurry of Havoc goals was kicked off by Noah Finstrom's fifth of the season on the power play at 6:55 of the period. Jack Jaunich scored twice before the intermission, and the Havoc led 4-0 heading into the third. The Mayhem had four chances on the power play in the second, and were unable to capitalize on any of them.

Trent Grimshaw was the beneficiary of a misplay by goaltender Brian Wilson, and was able to sneak a puck by him in the third to get the Mayhem on the board. It would be too little too late, however, as Charlie Risk's empty netter iced the game and gave Huntsville the win, 5-1. Macon finished the game 0/6 on the power play.

The Mayhem are back in action again tomorrow night in Evansville, and return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

