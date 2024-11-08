Big Second Period Not Enough as Ice Bears Fall in Florida

Jason Brancheau scored twice for Knoxville Friday night. PHOTO: Aric Morgan. The Knoxville Ice Bears nearly battled back from a three-goal deficit with a four-goal outburst in the second period, but couldn't close the gap and fell to Pensacola 7-4 at the Pensacola Bay Center Friday night.

The Ice Bears have dropped four straight while the Ice Flyers have points in three of their last four.

Cameron Cook opened the scoring for Pensacola when he took a deflected puck from the left point and carried it into the circle before lifting a wrist shot past Stephen Mundinger at 5:41. Matt Wiesner scored just over a minute later off a backdoor feed from C.J. Hayes, who slipped the puck from behind the net across the crease to Wiesner.

Sam Dabrowski scored 47 seconds into the second to give the Ice Flyers a 3-0 lead.

Jason Brancheau scored off a rebound at 1:33 to get Knoxville on the board. Tyler Williams threw the puck on Kevin Resop and the puck bounced right to Brancheau on the opposite side of the crease.

Dabrowski scored his second of the night at 6:21 to extend Pensacola's lead to 4-1. The fourth goal ended the night for Mundinger with 10 saves and he was replaced by Talor Joseph.

Brancheau netted his second of the night by cleaning up a loose puck in the crease after Brendan Dowler's shot from the point hit the post and sat behind Resop at 7:04.

The Ice Bears pulled within one when Jimmy Soper knocked back a shot by Mitch Atkins on net after Atkins' backhand hit Resop and came to Soper in the slot at 10:49.

The Ice Flyers scored off a quick shot from in front by Shane Bull to make it 5-3.

Atkins tapped a rebound into the net with nine seconds left in the period. Brendan Dowler's shot from the slot hit Resop and slipped behind him and Atkins placed it in the basket before the Pensacola goalie could get back on top of it to make it 5-4 at the second intermission.

Jordan Henderson scored the insurance marker at 14:16 to make it 6-4. Hayes scored on an empty net with 15 seconds left.

Joseph made 12 saves in relief for Knoxville. Resop stopped 33 shots for the Ice Flyers.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night at the Hangar for the final regular season meeting between them. Fans can attend the watch party at Carolina Ale House on Kingston Pike to view the official Ice Bears broadcast.

