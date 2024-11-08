Preview: November 8 vs Ice Bears

November 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a weekend of mixed results on the road, the Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar for game 1 of their weekend series against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Tonight, the first 1,500 adults (13+) in attendance will get their very own navy alternate jersey for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night driven by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.

When: Friday, November 8

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.FM, 1450 AM), Voice of Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 1-4-1 (3 Points)

Ice Flyer's Last Game: 3-4 OT loss to the Fayetteville Marksmen on Sunday, November 3.

Ice Bears Record: 2-2-1 (5 Points)

Ice Bear's Last Game: 0-2 loss over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, November 2.

GIVEAWAY/PROMO INFO

Adult Jersey Giveaway Night is presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.

The first 1,500 adults (13+) will get a jersey upon entering the arena.

Giveaway Policy

Ice Flyers gate giveaways are for ticketed fans only while supplies last at the guest's point of entry. One promotional item per ticketed fan, and ticket holder must be present to receive the promotion. For all gate giveaways, the item will be distributed at the point of entry beginning when gates open until supplies last.

It is impossible for the Ice Flyers to ensure all entry Gates run out of giveaway items at the same time. We encourage fans to arrive early. Once in the arena, fans are not permitted to go to another gate to receive a giveaway.

All guests must meet the age qualifications for age-sensitive items to be eligible to receive an item (e.g., 13 & over or kids 13 & under). To receive an age-sensitive item, the guest must be in attendance and will only be eligible to receive one giveaway item.

For all adult jersey giveaways, sizes will be Adult S and L. Jerseys tend to run larger than the size.

Please be sure to obtain your item upon entering the stadium and before leaving the distribution area. The Ice Flyers are not responsible for lost or stolen items. Lost or stolen items will not be replaced.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Next Game: Saturday, November 9 for Blue Angels Night presented by Publix. 7PM

