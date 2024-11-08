Emoff Scores Twice, Marksmen Win 3-1

MOLINE, Ill. - Mason Emoff scored two first-period goals against his former team and Ryan Kenny recorded 38 saves as the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Quad City Storm 3-1 at Vibrant Arena Friday.

Both teams enjoyed chances and traded shots through the first ten minutes of Friday's action in Illinois, but the Marksmen would light the lamp first, for the sixth time in seven games to begin the season. Captain Grant Loven intercepted a Quad City clear on the far wall and set up Emoff (3) to walk in and give the away team a 1-0 lead at the 12-minute mark. Emoff increased Fayetteville's lead and locked in his first professional multi-goal game less than seven minutes later. The Orangeville, Ontario native slipped his way up the ice before making a cut across the crease and stuffing in his 2-0 marker. The Marksmen took the score advantage and an 18-15 shot lead into the first intermission.

Fayetteville would see a powerplay opportunity come and go in the early stages of the middle frame, and Quad City took advantage of the break soon after. The Storm caused some confusion for the Marksmen defense on a 2-on-2 zone entry and finished off the play with a breakdown near the net to cut the lead in half at 7:26 of the second period. That score would hold into the third period, where Fayetteville took a 31-29 edge in shots to help keep control of the game.

Tyler Barrow (4) padded the Marksmen advantage and provided insurance halfway through the third, finishing off a rebound from Austen Long (1) and Sam Anzai (2). Barrow's tally marked the third-straight game with a goal from the Long Island, New York product, and the third such goal streak in his SPHL career.

