Peoria Chiefs Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, announced the club's 2024 Opening Day roster Wednesday.

The original iteration of the Peoria Chiefs features seven of the Cardinals top 30 prospects, including 2022 first-round draft Cooper Hjerpe (MLB Pipeline No. 7). Other top prospects include switch-hitting catcher Leonardo Bernal (No. 8), three outfielders in Korean-born outfielder Won-Bin Cho (No. 10), Zach Levenson (No. 23) and Joshua Baez (No. 30) and a pair of left-handed pitchers, Brycen Mautz (No. 21) and Pete Hansen (No. 27).

This year's club features 14 returnees from a season ago, headlined by slugging outfielder Alex Iadisernia. The 23-year-old hit 18 home runs a year ago between Low-A Palm Beach and Peoria. Osvaldo Tovalin is back for another season. The corner infielder was an everyday stalwart in 2023, appearing in 117 games, second most on the club. Returning pitchers include last season's closer Roy Garcia and Wilfredo Pereira, who won 10 games for Double-A Springfield in 2023.

Peoria's Opening Day roster currently sits at 32 players and 31 active players, hailing from five different countries. An additional roster move is expected prior to Friday's season opener at Wisconsin to get to the MLB-mandated 30 player maximum.

The entire Opening Day roster is listed below.

PITCHERS (16+1): Tanner Bradt, Benito Garcia, Roy Garcia, Pete Hansen, Nathanael Heredia, Cooper Hjerpe, Tanner Jacobsen, Joseph King, Austin Love*, Brycen Mautz, Zane Mills, Inohan Paniagua, Wilfredo Pereira, Hancel Rincon, Dionys Rodriguez, Gustavo Rodriguez, Cade Winquest

CATCHERS (4): Leonardo Bernal, Carlos Linarez, Luis Rodriguez, Graysen Tarlow

INFIELDERS (6): Michael Curialle, Anyelo Encarnacion, Dakota Harris, Brody Moore, William Sullivan, Osvaldo Tovalin

OUTFIELDERS (5): Joshua Baez, Won-Bin Cho, Alex Iadisernia, Zach Levenson, Darlin Moquete

The Chiefs will look to build off of a 2023 season that featured the franchise's first trip to the postseason since 2018. Peoria's home opener is set for Tuesday, April 9 at Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. All 132 games are available on MLB.TV, MiLB. TV and the Bally Sports Live app. For fans looking for the hometown radio call, all home and away contests will also feature live audio streaming at peoriachiefs.com.

