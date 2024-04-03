Timber Rattlers Announce Broadcast Schedule with 64 of 66 Home Games on Free TV in 2024

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Baseball fans of Northeastern Wisconsin will have a lot more Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on their televisions this season. The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers have reached agreements with WACY (tv32) and WCWF (CW-14) to televise 64 games on free television to viewers in Northeastern Wisconsin in 2024!

"We are pleased to announce all the options for our fans to enjoy Timber Rattlers baseball this season," said Rob Zerjav, President/CEO of the Rattlers. "It starts with every game, home and away, broadcast live on our radio flagship station, AM1280 WNAM, but to now have almost every home Rattlers game live on over-the-air television is very exciting. CW-14 has been a great partner and will broadcast most of our Wednesday and Sunday home games and to bring back WACY to broadcast 54 additional home games is very exciting. We are always working hard to improve the fan experience, and this is just another way to provide our fans with what they have been asking for."

tv32, which televised Rattlers games from 2013 through 2017, returns as a television partner of the Timber Rattlers with 54 games on their broadcast schedule for this season.

Ryan Scott, the Station Manager of tv32, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "We are incredibly excited to bring the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers games to the people of Northeast Wisconsin. This initiative not only allows us to offer these games free, over the air but also reinforces tv32's commitment to becoming the go-to destination for regional sports."

The agreement with CW-14 continues a relationship that began in 2018. In 2024, ten Timber Rattlers games with four Wednesday afternoon games and six Sunday afternoon games, will be on CW-14.

"Minor League Baseball and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are part of the fabric of the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin," said Todd Ziegler, Director of Sales for CW-14 and FOX 11. "This community craves local sports and entertainment, and we are proud to partner with the Timber Rattlers in providing our viewers a glimpse of the future stars of this great game".

The games on CW-14 are: April 17, April 21, May 15, May 19, June 2, June 26, June 30, July 10, August 4, and September 1. tv32 will cover the other 54 broadcasts. The only home games that will not be broadcast on television this year are the games on Friday, August 16 and Friday, August 30.

Broadcasts on both television outlets are available free over-the-air with a digital antenna and on all cable and satellite platforms.

Every game - 66 home and 66 away - will be on AM1280, WNAM, the radio home of team's broadcasts since 2009. The audio can be heard on the radio and over the internet. Long-time Wisconsin Timber Rattlers broadcaster Chris Mehring returns to call the action for both the television and radio broadcasts.

"The Rattlers provide top-notch family entertainment to the Fox Valley, and 1280 WNAM is pleased to continue its broadcast partnership with the Timber Rattlers," said Steve Edwards, 1280 WNAM Program Director. "And we're happy to see the excitement expand with tv32 and CW-14!"

Fans outside the viewing area will be able to watch all 132 Timber Rattlers games with a subscription to the Bally Live or At Bat apps.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

