Cubs Kick-Off Opening Week April 9-14

The South Bend Cubs will face-off with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the first home series at Four Winds Field in 2024 beginning with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:05 PM. Gates will open Tuesday at 5:00 PM. With favorable weather and big crowds expected, Downtown South Bend will be the place to be as the Midwest League season gets rolling.

Tuesday through Friday's games have a scheduled first pitch time of 7:05 PM. Saturday's early evening battle is set for 4:05 PM, while the two teams will finish things on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM.

Opening Week will also be the first opportunity for fans to try the now rebranded 'Burgertopia' stand, 'Smash'. The classic Cub Burger is paired with the Pub Burger, Mushroom & Swiss Burger, and Impossible Burger.

At the same stand, guests can also enjoy the 2024 series of 'Opponent Dogs'. Each homestand, a special hot dog will be served that is inspired and crafted based off each visiting Midwest League team. Up first, the Timber Rattlers, and the 'Snake Bite Dog', served with habanero barbecue sauce.

The homestand food item of the week also continues this season, with the first special dish being Loaded Chili. It is only available April 9-14, and served at the Waveland and Sheffield food stands.

Tuesday, April 9 -

Opening Night will include a postgame fireworks show following the conclusion of the game, as presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. As well, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2024 South Bend Cubs magnet schedule. The magnet schedule giveaway is presented by McCourt & Associates- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and U93.

Wednesday, April 10 -

The first 2024 installment of Wine Wednesday is featured on April 10, as fans 21 and older can enjoy a glass of wine from Round Barn or Tabor Hill for just $4. Or, try a new, ready to drink can of Absolut Vodka Cran for just $4.

The first 1,000 fans through the turnstiles will also receive a 2024 South Bend Cubs magnet schedule. Wednesday is also Silver Sluggers Day, presented by Sterling Healthcare Management. Fans 60 and older can take 50% off ticket prices for nearly every Wednesday game all season. Silver Slugger tickets can be purchased at the Four Winds Field Fox Office, or by calling 574-235-9988.

Thursday, April 11 -

An annual tradition on Thursday's, Thirsty Thursday returns on April 11 with fans being able to enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for $2. Plus, select craft beers are $4. Thirsty Thursday is presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, April 12 -

The game on Friday, April 12 will also be followed by a Fantastic Friday Fireworks show, presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and U93.

Saturday, April 13 -

As we move into the weekend of Opening Week, once again back on Saturday's is a fan favorite. Minor League Baseball's winner of the 'Golden Bobblehead' Award for 'Best Promotion', Spin to Win Saturday, is set for April 13. Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH. Spin to Win Saturday is presented by Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 The Bear, and WSBT-TV.

Saturday is also Sensory Friendly Night. April is Autism Acceptance Month, so join the South Bend Cubs as the organization promotes awareness, kindness and understanding for those living with autism. Sensory Friendly Night is presented by The LOGAN Center.

Sunday, April 14 -

And of course, last but not least, Sunday FUNday. The South Bend Cubs players will sign autographs on the concourse for fans before the game, and kids and families are able to play catch on the field prior to game action. Sunday FUNday is presented by ABC-57 and U93.

A giveaway Sunday as well, the first 1,000 adults (18+), through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs hoodie tee, as presented by Pyrotechnico.

Gate times will remain consistent as in past years. Pending any special circumstances, games Tuesday through Thursday will have gates opening one hour prior to first pitch. Games Friday through Sunday include gates opening two hours prior to first pitch.

Don't miss out on Opening Week at Four Winds Field, the best baseball memories are made in Downtown South Bend. You can get tickets at SouthBendCubs.com, the Four Winds Field Box Office, or by calling 574-235-9988.

