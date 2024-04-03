What's Hot with the Dragons and Day Air Ballpark in 2024

Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are set for their 24th season at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host 66 games in Dayton in 2024 against Midwest League opponents.

The Dragons provide a strong focus on affordable family entertainment as part of the experience at Day Air Ballpark. Dragons mascots Heater and Gem, the Green Team, and team characters Roofman, ATMO, DJ Banana, and Princess Jade are all back for the 2024 season. The Dragons schedule also features a strong commitment to community involvement through specially-themed nights. The Dragons tradition is also based on unsurpassed customer services on all levels of the operation.

Opening Night

The Dragons open the 2024 season on April 5 at 7:10 p.m. The Dragons (High-A affiliates of the Cincinnati Reds) will host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) in the first game of a three-game series. The set will continue with games on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, both starting at 1:05 p.m.

Opening Night National Anthem performer

When the Dragons open their season on April 5 at Day Air Ballpark, the season will be ushered in with the traditional singing of the national anthem. In 2024, that performance will be delivered by the Springboro Community Choir, winner of National Anthem Tryouts, presented by Dayton Daily News. The Springboro Community Choir was chosen from a group of over 300 who auditioned in hopes of being selected to perform the national anthem at Dragons games this season.

Opening Night and 2024 Game Broadcasts

All 132 Dragons home and road games in 2024 can be heard on the Dragons radio home, Fox Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at daytondragons.com and wone.com. Additionally, the Dragons opening night game will be televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).

Ballpark Upgrades in 2024

The Dragons installed a pristine new natural grass playing surface at Day Air Ballpark for the 2024 season that is certain to be among the finest fields in all Minor League Baseball. The project, including new drainage and irrigation, was completed by The Motz Group, a Southwest Ohio company that has previously completed field renovations for the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Ravens, FC Cincinnati, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Motz Group installed 92,000 square feet of new HGT Kentucky Bluegrass grown at a sod farm in Maryland. The effort represents the most significant field construction in the history of the ballpark, and the first complete field reconstruction since 2011. The original field was constructed in 2000 and remained for 12 years.

Additionally this winter, other projects were ongoing at Day Air Ballpark, including the replacement of the roof that was originally installed in 2000. The new roof has been installed by Enterprise Roofing of Dayton. The Heating and Ventilation System at Day Air Ballpark has also been replaced. The HVAC project was completed by Detmer and Sons of Fairborn. The project includes the replacement of the original equipment that was in use since the construction of the ballpark in 2000, including the installation of new exhaust fans, rooftop units, energy recovery ventilators, and a new control system.

The Dragons also added to their gameday experience by partnering with Daktronics to install two new outfield fence displays and a home plate ribbon display. The two new fence displays will deliver additional statistics, graphics and information for all Dragons fans to keep up with the live action. One display measures 6 feet high by 40 feet wide and the other measures 6 feet high by 200 feet wide. Each display features 10-millimeter pixel spacing to bring high-quality imagery with wide-angle visibility to fans in every seat. The new home plate ribbon board measures 2.5 feet high by 10 feet wide and also features 10-millimeter pixel spacing. This display allows for information and graphics to supplement content being shown on the main video board and fence displays while also allowing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

Another major improvement to the gameday experience is the new sound system at Day Air Ballpark. The system, installed by New ERA (based in Columbus/ Indianapolis), includes approximately 500 new speakers with new and improved audio processing and programming. The crew has installed over 100,000 watts of amplifier power. The new system includes 10 subwoofers to provide full-range music reproduction, a huge improvement to the clarity of the sound within the ballpark.

New Food in the Ballpark in 2024

Mac and Cheese Cart

Create your own delicious Mac and Cheese. Topping options include BBQ meatballs, buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, shredded pepperjack cheese, chopped Doritos or Fritos, diced onions, tomatoes, peas, and black and green olives.

Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream

Sweet & Boozy offers an array of sweet ice cream flavors as well as custom created alcohol-infused ice cream for adults. Sweet & Boozy is also known for their amazing assortment of Thunder Shakes, Ice Cream Flights and is the "Home of the ThunderCup".

Grippo's Chips

Made in Southwest Ohio since 1919, Grippo's chips are created daily with no preservatives, offering a fresher taste.

Returning Favorites

Gourmet Burgers, Smokey Stand (footlong brats, hot dogs, and Italian sausage), Monument Street BBQ (pulled pork sandwiches, briskets), Coney Cart, Donato's Pizza, Burrito Bowls, Sloppy Joes, Chicken Tenders & Fries basket, Dippin' Dots, Graeter's Ice Cream, Bill's Lemonade Stand (freshly squeezed lemonade).

Ticket Options

The Dragons two new season ticket clubs are also available for purchase (the Family Club and Business Club). Both clubs provide great benefits including free events, free money in the form of a Dragons gift card worth 10% of your ticket package, and custom gifts. Dragons Family Club members will have exclusive access to Family Movie Night and a "Meet the Team" event. Similarly, Dragons Business Club members will receive an exclusive Dragons padfolio and access to two Business Expo and Networking Nights. Full season, half season, 16-game, and 8-game plans available. Season Tickets | Dragons (milb.com)

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2024 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at DaytonDragons.com/tickets or go directly to this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16

May: $18

June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6

May: $8

June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 AM to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 2:00 p.m. and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 although a printing charge may apply for paper tickets that need to be mailed.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. Exceptions include Saturday, April 6 at 1:05 p.m.; Saturday, April 20 at 1:05 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 3 at 5:35 p.m. The Dragons do not play on Mondays with the exception of July 1, which will start at 7:05 p.m. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

Group outings are also available through the Dragons including Boost Engagement luxury suites, Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair, party decks, and group seating in the seating bowl. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

The Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, kettle chips, pasta salad, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and shirt.

New Group Packages

The Dragons two new group packages (Home Run and Grand Slam) are available for purchase. Home Run package groups of 50 and Grand Slam package groups of 100 or more will receive $5.00 per ticket in baseball bucks complimentary of the Dragons. Additionally, the group leader will receive either two or four parking passes.

Rental Suites

Bring your clients, friends, or family out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment. Our Luxury Suites are great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers, family, and employees your appreciation. Each suite accommodates 20 guests, features lush furnishings, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Double Suites

Who said that business only gets done on the golf course? Bring your clients out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment. Our Luxury Suites are great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers and employees your appreciation. Each double suite accommodates 40-50 guests, features lush furnishings, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

VIP Suite

Bring your clients, friends, or family out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment in our largest climate-controlled indoor space in the ballpark. Our VIP suite is great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers, family, and employees your appreciation. Each suite accommodates 50 guests and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Party Decks

Are you looking to have a fun, casual group outing? Then have a real party at the ballpark on one of our party decks. Fifty guests or more can comfortably enjoy the game from our open-air, patio-style decks. And don't forget to eat! Loads of catering options are available for your group.

Café Deck

Give your party an extra dimension with our ACE Hardware Home Services Café Deck seating option. Enjoy the Café Deck and then the view of the game from Section 104. Various catering options are available to your group.

The Dragons wildly popular barstool seating will return in 2024. Single game tickets are $12.00 per seat. Season tickets are also available in this space.

SPECIAL TICKET DATES

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Dates include Sunday, April 21; Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 18; Sunday, June 9; Friday, June 14; Wednesday, July 3; Friday, July 26; Saturday, August 10; Sunday, August 25; and Sunday, September 1.

Each Sunday the Dragons will host post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream. Children 11 and under can round the bases and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside of the ballpark. There will be post-game Kids Run the Bases on Saturday, April 6 and Saturday, April 20, as well.

This season, fans can see special entertainment acts including BirdZerk! On June 14 and ZOOperstars on June 15.

BirdZerk! Is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires and acrobatic, synchronized dances. In 2008, BirdZerk! Was named the top minor league baseball promotional act by CNBC sports business columnist Darren Rovell.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr.

Marvel "Defenders of the Diamond" Night is set for June 8. This special night at Day Air Ballpark will involve popular Marvel Super Hero character appearances, special Marvel-inspired uniforms, custom Minor League Baseball designed comic books and entertaining Marvel-themed interactive promotions throughout the game. As part of the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series, Marvel animators have reimagined team logos for all participating clubs. Teams will be wearing these logos on field in 2024, as they defend their own diamond!

Additionally, the popular Team Zoom Canine Entertainment act will perform on May 4 and June 9. Star Wars characters will be in the ballpark on July 26.

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games where each week, the winner will take home 50 percent of the total pot. The other 50 percent will support the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot will start at $2,500 on opening day. Raffle tickets are available in person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at DaytonDragons5050.com.

The Dayton Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos returns for its 14th year in 2024. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club is just $29.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100. There is limited quantities and sizes, so be sure to buy now!

Each member will receive:

Limited-Edition Black Dragons jersey

Dragons Crossbody Bag

Dragons hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Dragons game tickets (2)

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

The chance to win various experiential prizes

The University of Dayton will play at Day Air Ballpark for the fourth straight year. The Flyers will host Eastern Kentucky University on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m.

The Dragons will host 12 high school baseball games as part of the High School Baseball Showcase, presented by Bob Ross Auto Group, starting April 24 and continuing through May 11. A total of 24 area high schools will move a regular season game from their home field to Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is in its 19th year of giving high schools the opportunity to play at a world-class facility.

The Dragons YouTube channel features great content all season long including "Around the Horn", "Mic'd Up", "Extra Innings", and segments of the Dragons podcast, "The Dirt". Follow the Dragons YouTube channel for the latest and exclusive online content.

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dragons MVP Program

The Dragons MVP School Program includes over 1,100 fourth and fifth grade classrooms across the Miami Valley. The program is in its 19th year, impacting over 31,000 students. Teachers select five MVPs based on the criteria put in place by the teacher including performance, effort, citizenship, and improvement. The five MVPs receive four tickets to a Dragons game, access to an exclusive Dragons MVP Zone, an MVP certificate, and a Dragons MVP hat. The Dragons visit selected classrooms over the course of the program. The Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio's 529 College Advantage, Roosters, WDTN and Dayton's CW.

Hometown Heroes presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mision Technologies, and Synergy Building Systems

Five times during the 2024 baseball season, the Dragons will partner with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, and Synergy Building Systems for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There will be four special spotlights (April 20, May 14, June 11, July 3) that will each highlight a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration will wrap up with American Celebration Night on August 24.

Home Run for Life presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dragons team up to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Dragons games. Each honoree takes an honorary homerun lap around the bases during a Dragons game and receives an engraved bat, along with other gifts. Dates for the 2024 season are May 15, June 12, July 10, and August 7.

Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

The Dragons partner with Flying Ace Express Car Wash on the Community All-Stars Program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From firefighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, the Dragons will honor five honorees that will be highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Dates for 2024 include May 17, June 14, July 2, August 8, and August 30.

Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute program, presented by CareSource Military & Veterans, highlights five veteran's stories during each season. Veterans who are chosen are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night. Dates are May 19, June 9, July 14, August 11, and September 1.

Recycling Bin Initiative

The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services are once again teaming up for Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI) Program. This free, fun, and educational program is for kids and families to learn about household recycling and how recycling benefits the economy and the environment. All participants will receive up to four Dragons lawn tickets to RBI Night at a Dragons game, exclusive RBI gifts, and will be eligible to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences. Dates are June 13 and August 22.

Other Major Events Date/s

Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts Overnighters June 7, July 26

Marvel Night June 8

Team Zoom (game entertainment) May 4, June 9

BirdZerk! June 14

ZOOperstars! June 15

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates July 20

Star Wars characters in the ballpark July 26

Dontatos Movie Night August 2

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing August 17

Images from this story

