Nuts Trounce Spartans in Record-Setting Crosstown Showdown, 18-0

April 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The records kept falling throughout the night: Most home runs in a game, four. Most hits, 15. Most runs, 18. Largest margin of victory, 18.

In the 16th Crosstown Showdown, presented by Delta Dental, the Lansing Lugnuts rewrote the annual exhibition's record book with an 18-0 seven-inning steamrolling of the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts scored in each of the first five innings, including a Joshwan Wright three-run homer in a four-run 2nd, a Henry Bolte three-run home run followed by a Will Simpson solo shot in a five-run 4th, and a Simpson grand slam in a seven-run 5th.

First baseman Simpson, the first player to homer twice in a Showdown, finished the night 3-for-5 with a record-setting seven RBIs. Center fielder Bolte drove in five runs himself, while Simpson, shortstop Colby Halter and second baseman Joshwan Wright each scored three runs. Halter, the leadoff hitter, reached base in all five plate appearances on two singles, two walks and an HBP. Wright, the ninth-place hitter, reached base in all four of his plate appearances with two singles and two walks.

Meanwhile, Michigan State's offense managed only two base runners - a Christian Williams second-inning double and a Ryan McKay fifth-inning single - against Grant Judkins (four innings), Hunter Breault (two innings) and Yehizon Sanchez (one inning).

The Nuts now look ahead to Midwest League Opening Day on Friday, April 5, at Dayton, opening their 28th Midwest League season with a three-game series at Day Air Ballpark.

The 2024 Lansing Lugnuts home opener arrives at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, the start of a six-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons. Tickets are on sale at the Jackson® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.