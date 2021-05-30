Penrod Strong Again, Bats Fall Flat in 5-3 Loss

Boise, ID - Zach Penrod went seven strong innings but the Papas Fritas hitters couldn't find enough runs to get him the win in Boise's 5-3 loss.

Penrod started off strong, fanning the first three batters he faced in the top of the first, which allowed the Papas Fritas to jump out early. They would get two runs home in the bottom half of the frame, thanks to a Christian Funk RBI double and Kolton Kendrick's RBI single.

The Rockies would tie it up in the top of the second with a Jose Gutierrez two-run home run, but Boise would again go in front thanks to a Myles Harris blast to right field, the first of his professional career, to make the score 3-2.

No more runs would cross the plate for the Papas Fritas in the game as Grand Junction starter, Skyler Sylvester locked in, firing five scoreless frames before handing it off to the bullpen.

Grand Junction tied up the game in the top of the third on a Kelvin Maldonado RBI single, and then took the lead in the fifth thanks to a Rolando Martinez blast that turned out to be the game winner.

In the top of the ninth the Rockies pushed across an insurance marker when Nate Scantlin scored on Connor Uselton's RBI fielder's choice for the final run of the night.

The series finale will take place Monday, May 31st with first pitch scheduled for 1:15 at Memorial Stadium. The pitching matchup will see Jayce Vancena make his first start this season at home, squaring off against Wednesday night's losing pitcher, Michael Flynn.

