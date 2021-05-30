Mustangs Offense Explodes in 12-8 Victory

May 30, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - After being limited to just three hits yesterday, the Billings Mustangs (4-4) mashed 16 hits and scored 12 runs in the win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-4).

The Mustangs fell behind early after the Vibes jumped out to a 4-2 lead. Two solo-home runs by Alan Garcia and Edgar Salazar paced the Vibes early. The Mustangs came roaring back in the fourth. Chris Eusay doubled in a run and Jalen Garcia groundout scored the fourth. The next batter Jordan Hovey cranked a two-run blast over the right field field to give the Stangs their first lead of the game. Billings never trailed the rest of the way.

In his debut, Hovey finished 4-4 with three RBI, a walk, and two stolen bases.

The Mustangs offense scored runs in six straight innings. Their 16 hits were the second most this season; it only trailed the 17 they had in game two of season in Idaho Falls.

Adolfo Espinoza in his second start of the season fired five innings of baseball, yielding three earned runs, walking one and striking out three. Colin Kelly and CJ Gonzales each pitched two innings a piece. Gonzales has yet to allow an earned run in four innings on the year.

For the Vibes, Alan Garcia recorded his best game to date. The right fielder finished the afternoon 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI.

The Mustangs and Vibes square off in the final game of the six game series tomorrow.. First pitch is 1:05 P.M with the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

