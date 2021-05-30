Offense Continues to Roll as PaddleHeads Win Third Straight

May 30, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Twin Falls, ID. - A heavyweight fight is often highlighted by two opponents exchanging blows through the duration of the bout. The opening game of a three-game series on Saturday evening had that feel to it as the Missoula PaddleHeads opened their road slate against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Both offenses would go toe-to-toe throughout the game as the two sides would combine to finish with 30 hits, and 23 runs. In the end it was the PaddleHeads that would hang on for the victory by a final tally of 12-11.

Missoula would waste no time kicking the offense into gear Saturday as they opened the game with a four-run barrage.

The recently signed Nick Gatewood delivered the big blow in the inning on a two-run double off the base of the right field wall. The Georgia native would only be getting started offensively finishing the game 4-for-4.

Idaho Falls would prove to be up to the challenge as they were able to put together numerous rallies of their own highlighted by a five run first inning that quickly changed the trajectory of the game after a hot start from the PaddleHeads. The combination of Matt Feinstein, Andrew Don, and Sam Little would do the bulk of the damage through the game as the trio would finish 10-for-15 with 7 RBIs, and 7 runs scored.

Five runs would cross the plate in the fifth inning for Missoula who regained the lead they lost in the first in the process. Brandon Riley drove in a pair with an RBI single to highlight the inning. A pair of defensive errors made by Idaho Falls would also be crucial moments in the inning.

Although offense would steal the show for most of the evening, the effort from the PaddleHead bullpen down the stretch cannot be overlooked as Missoula was able to hold the line over the games final three innings. Mark Simon pitched a clean inning in the seventh and has not allowed a run in three appearances this season. Flame thrower Dazon Cole also notched his second save of the season for his efforts in the ninth inning.

After losing their first contest to the Chukars Thursday, Missoula (6-1) has now taken the last three in this six-game stretch against Idaho Falls. The PaddleHeads will look for a series win Sunday with Demingo Pena scheduled to get the ball on the mound for Missoula. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

With the PaddleHeads season now underway, our 'Adopt A PaddleHead' host family program is still in need of families that would potentially be in interested in housing a player or coach for the 2021 season. Families are encouraged to contact the front office at (406) 543- 3300 with any questions. To apply for our host family program please email dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

To Stay up to date on all the latest on the PaddleHeads on social media, visit gopaddleheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.