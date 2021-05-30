Cole Holds the Line in Ninth as PaddleHeads Win Fourth Straight

Twin Falls, ID. - The Missoula PaddleHeads found themselves in a similar position Sunday in game two of a three game set opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. Fresh off a one run victory on Saturday night, the game would head to the bottom of the ninth with Missoula clinging to a one run lead. For the second consecutive night it would be Dazon Cole who would be tasked with keeping the Chukars at bay in the final inning. The Michigan native would be more than up to the task earning a four-out save in a 7-6 victory.

Cole would record the final out of the bottom of the eighth after a pair of runs had come in to score to cut the PaddleHeads lead to one leading to the ninth. The only baserunner that would reach in the inning came on an error as Cole earned the save. The Central Michigan product has now recorded a save in each of his last three outings allowing only one hit over that span.

A three run rally in the sixth inning for Missoula would give the PaddleHeads just enough leading into the later innings.

Both Luke Navigato, and Zack Almond singled home runs as part of the inning. Almond was 1-for-5 while Navigato finished 2-for-4. Clay Fischer also continued his offensive success in the second inning knocking in the first run of the game on an RBI single. Fischer has recorded at least two hits in each of his last three games and finished 2-for-5.

Domingo Pena had a successful return to Idaho Falls as a member of the PaddleHeads Sunday earning his first victory of the season in six innings of work. The former member of the Royals organization struck out seven over those innings allowing three runs.

Missoula (7-1) will look for their fifth consecutive win on Monday afternoon in the series finale opposite the Chukars (3- 5). The PaddleHeads are set to give the ball off to Taylor Bloye who will look to bounce back from the loss he suffered to the Chukars back on May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Hear all the action on ESPN 102.9 F.M.

