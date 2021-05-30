Grand Junction Hangs 7 in 5th and 6 in 9th to Beat Boise

May 30, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID- A big fifth inning was the difference between Boise and Grand Junction in the Hawks 16-7 loss on Saturday night.

Boise was able to respond after falling behind early to a Vinny Esposito home run hit in the top of the first, his third in consecutive at-bats, after homering in the sixth and seventh last night.

Batting in the bottom of the first the Hawks got two runs on a Cory Meyer sacrifice fly and a Myles Miller RBI single.

After Grand Junction tied the game in the top of the second, Miller put Boise ahead again, this time thanks to a solo shot over the right field fence to make it 3-2. Miller finished the night 2-3 with a home run, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a HBP.

Both teams would get a run in the fourth but the Rockies would blow the game wide open in the fifth, scoring seven runs to go ahead 10-4.

The comeback kids tried to do it again, grabbing a run in the bottom of the fifth and the seventh, but a six run Grand Junction half of the ninth, including Dondrei Hubbard's second home run of the night put the game out of reach.

Boise can still split the series with victories on Sunday and Monday. Sunday's contest will see the Hawks transform into the Boise Papas Fritas for the first time ever. Zach Penrod will start for Boise, with the Grand Junction starter TBA.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.