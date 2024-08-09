Pena Puts Missoula in Win Column in 'Knockout'

August 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads pitching staff was up to the task yet again in another battle with the Glacier Range Riders. After holding Glacier to 2 runs combined in the first 2 games of the series from Glacier Bank Park, it would be another quiet night for the Riders' offense Thursday. Glacier's staff turned in a solid effort as well with the bullpen backing a solid effort from starter Cooper Benson. A pair of home runs on both sides of the equation in regulation would keep the game tied. Success on one side in a 'Knockout' round would then decide the victor.

Ryan McCarthy of the Range Riders would match the effort of Adam Fogel in round 1 setting up Roberto Pena in the 2nd round of the knockout. The rookie 1st baseman would see 2 home runs leave the yard in his efforts in the 2nd round for Missoula. Christian Kirtley of Glacier would fail to match this giving the PaddleHeads their 2nd with this season in knockout fashion as a result.

