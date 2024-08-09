Five-Run 8th Leads Glacier Past Missoula Friday

August 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - Success from starting pitchers dictated a large portion of Friday's battle between the Glacier Range Riders, and Missoula PaddleHeads. Jonah Jenkins of the PaddleHeads, and Kaleb Sophy of the Range Riders would both hold the opposing lineup scoreless through the first 5 innings of play. Both would have lengthy stretches of retired batters in their time on the mound as well. They both would receive now decisions for these efforts as the winner was decided in the late innings. After holding the Glacier offense in check to this point, the PaddleHeads pen would finally crack.

After 11 consecutive shutout innings from the Missoula bullpen in the series, Glacier was able to find success in the bottom of the 8th to regain the lead. A 10-batter inning would see Glacier jump to a 5-run advantage. The PaddleHeads would go down quietly in the next half inning allowing Glacier to come away with a 6-1 win.

