High Wheelers Downed by Owlz

August 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Windsor, CO - The Northern Colorado Owlz (41-28; 13-9) play at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium, and that's what the field looked like when the umpires ruled the hosts a rain-shortened six-inning 10-4 victory over the Yolo High Wheelers (34-34; 11-11) on Friday night. The game lasted 1:46.

Unfortunately for the High Wheelers it was raining runs for the Owlz starting in the second inning when they got on the board twice. NoCO led 2-1 going to the bottom of the third, however, they broke the game open, scoring five in that frame with back-to-back one out walks by second baseman Kevin Jimenez and third baseman Evan Scavotto. First baseman Daniel Perez ripped a double to center, scoring Jimenez and Scavotto making it 4-1. After Perez, it was center fielder Dario Gomez (18, 19) who belted a two-run homer to left which widened it to 6-1. Right after Gomez, right fielder Euro Diaz (5) hit it out to left and before you knew it NoCo led it 7-1.

Gomez struck again the following inning striking a three-run homer to left making the short night longer for the High Wheelers thus giving the Owlz a 10-1 advantage. Gomez leads the Owlz in homers--it was his third two-homer game of the season and his second five-RBI game which gives him 70.

The third and fourth inning damage was against Yolo right-hander Cameron Repetti who came on in the third. He was held back with the thought of rain before the game. The loss went to Yolo's "opener" Reed Garland (4-3; 1-1) as he allowed the second inning runs. Repetti gave up eight runs (all earned) in three innings on six hits. He fanned three. The eight earned runs match Brandon Mitchell for most issued in one game.

Chase Jessee (8-3) also came on in the third. His line read: four innings, five hits, four runs (all earned), three walks, and five strikeouts. Dalton Ross was the "opener" for Northern Colorado and left after two shutout frames.

Offensive highlights for Yolo included an RBI double by second baseman Braylin Marine in the second and shortstop Bobby Lada (11) a three-run opposite field homer through the rain in the sixth. Lada's 57 RBI's match Jose Gonzalez for most on the club. It was between the top/bottom of the sixth when home plate umpire and crew chief Cody Curnutt called the delay and approximately 15 minutes later declared the game over.

Northern Colorado leads this series 3-1. The teams meet again at 5:15 PST on Saturday night. Right-hander Brandon McPherson gets the start for Yolo against NoCo righty Chase Gearing.

HIGH TALES

Marine has an eight-game hitting streak (15-30, .500). He has six extra base hits over his last five games. His .387 average leads the club

Center fielder Brayland Skinner's eight-game hitting streak came to an end as he was 0-3. It was a season long streak for him, he was 13-35, .371

Gonzalez had a double (1-3, run scored) extending his hitting streak to six (8-22, .364)

The season series is 5-5 and the High Wheelers are 5-8 on their 21-game road trip

