Four-Run Seventh Too Much for Ponies

August 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs drop their fifth straight ball game with a final score of 7-5 against Boise Friday night.

The Mustangs went 2-15 with runners in scoring position this evening.

Grant Taylor did well in his second start of the season - six and a third innings giving up five runs on seven hits with no walks and a career-high seven strikeouts, but he received the loss.

The Mustangs had their first lead in 26 innings in the top of the second on an RBI double by Abe Valdez to take the 1-0 advantage.

Gave Wurtz led off the fourth with a home run to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

Boise started chipping away in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tyner Hughes had a one out single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Blake Evans. He moved to third on a single by Trevor Minder, and then scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, Micah Yonamine homered to make it a 3-2 game.

In the seventh, the Hawks scored four runs and sent nine men to the plate. Tyler Jorgensen singled to lead it off, and Hughes hit a two-run homer off Taylor to make it 5-2.

Brendan Medoro entered the game with one out and gave up a leadoff triple. Yonamine hit him home for a 6-2 score. Nich Klemp tripled on a ball Ryan lost in the lights in center field to score another run to give the Hawks a 7-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Evans led off the inning with a single and Ryan hit him home on a double. With one out, Connor Denning homered to make it 7-5, but Wurtz and Leach struck out to end the game.

The Mustangs try to snap their five-game skid with a double-header Saturday. Ethan Ross has the mound for game one, with coverage starting at 4:45 p.m. and first pitch at 5:05 p.m. Game two belongs to Greg Blackman, and that game will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

You can catch all the action on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

