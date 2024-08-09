Ballers Beat Chukars 10-5

August 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -- The Ballers piled on three runs in the fifth and three more in the eighth in their 10-5 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday at Melaleuca Field. With the victory, Oakland has come out on top in seven of their last eight games.

Idaho Falls' first batter of the game, Anthony Mata, led off with a double in the bottom of the first. With two outs in the frame, Grady Morgan snuck a ground ball through the right side to give the Chukars the initial 1-0 edge.

The Ballers grabbed the lead in the second. On an 0-2 pitch, Daunte Stuart powered a two-run tank to center, a 418-foot bomb for his second professional long ball.

In the third, the Chukars used the same recipe that they employed in the first inning to produce a run. Mata slapped a leadoff double to right, and Morgan singled up the middle to plate Mata again and tie the contest at two.

The Ballers and Chukars traded runs in the fourth. Tyler Lozano put Oakland in front with an RBI single, and Tyler Wyatt and Jacob Jablonski hit back-to-back doubles for Idaho Falls to even the score at three in the bottom of the frame.

Oakland created a little chaos on the bases to get the lead back. Brad Burckel walked to start the fifth, and Payton Harden singled him to third on a well-executed hit-and-run. On a wild pitch, Burckel scored and Harden went all the way to third after stealing second.

Then, Stephen Wilmer blooped a single over the drawn-in infield to make it 5-3 Oakland. Noah Martinez singled through the right side to knock out Idaho Falls starter Owen Sharts with none out in the inning. The Ballers got one more run in the frame with a couple of fielder's choices.

Wilmer crushed a double off the center-field wall to kick off the seventh and score later on in the frame. The two-bagger marked his third hit of the night and as a Baller.

Oakland benefited from four free passes in the eighth, as two Ballers were hit by a pitch and two worked walks in a three-run inning. Dondrei Hubbard shot a two-run single into right field, breaking the game open to the tune of a 10-3 scoreline.

The Chukars eventually got to him in the eighth for two runs, but TJ Czyz tossed three scoreless frames prior to that in his relief outing. All in all, he struck out four over 3.2 innings to claim the victory for the Ballers.

First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PDT on Friday as the Ballers go for their eighth win in nine contests and third in a row. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.