Pelicans Unload for 24 Runs in Victory over Red Sox

Three days after their no-hitter, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans had another historic night. In a 24-6 win over the Salem Red Sox in Virginia, the Pelicans scored the most runs in a Minor League Baseball game this season, while tallying the most runs in franchise history since at least 2005. The 24 runs are also the most ever scored on the Red Sox in their franchise history. With the historic victory, the Pelicans moved up to 16-7 on the season while the Red Sox dropped to 11-12.

Six Pelicans posted multiple hits with the whole team collecting a season-high 22 base knocks for the game. The RBI leader was Peter Matt (3-5, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 R) as he became the first Pelican this season with multiple home runs. His seven RBIs tied a franchise record shared by Joey Gallo, Zach Zaneski, and Tyler Flowers, and he's the first to hit that mark since Gallo in 2014. Reginald Preciado (4-6, 2 2B, 6 RBI, R) tied for second in franchise history with his six runs batted in on a pair of doubles. BJ Murray Jr. (3-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R, BB) brought home another five runs with his first three-hit game of the year. Pete Crow-Armstrong (3-6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) launched his fourth home run of the year while Cole Roederer (4-7, 2 2B, 3 R) picked up four hits in just his second game with Myrtle Beach. The Birds hit an impressive 11-for-22 with runners in scoring position and left just seven runners on base.

On the pitching side, Tyler Santana (2-0) took the win with three innings in relief with two earned runs off four hits and three strikeouts. Lefty Luke Little started the contest and lasted just 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and two runs, one earned off three hits. Overall, the four-man pitching staff walked four and struck out just nine as the lineup stole the show in Salem.

Every batter in the Red Sox lineup had a hit as Salem collected 14 for the game. Eddinson Paulino (1-5, HR, RBI, BB) led the home team with a home run in the fifth with Eduardo Vaughn (3-5, 2B, RBI) tallying the most hits. Salem left 15 runners on base while going 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Seven pitchers saw action for the Red Sox with the starter Wikelman Gonzalez (1-1) taking the loss after lasting just two outs of the opening frame. Gonzalez allowed four earned runs off two hits and three walks while striking out only one. Most of the runs were given up by Nate Tellier with six earned runs in the fifth inning off four hits. The Red Sox pitching staff walked nine batters in the historic blowout.

The Birds can't be any hotter.

Pete Crow-Armstrong joins the party with his fourth home run of the season.

Pelicans up 20-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Most runs in a game since 2014, and there's still four more innings left.

The Pelicans started their stomping in the very first inning with four runs. James Triantos doubled with one out on a line drive to left. After Roederer flew out, Kevin Alcantara walked, and Ethan Hearn singled to right to score Triantos for the first of many runs. Yeison Santana drew a walk to load the bases and Murray Jr. walked Alcantara home for a 2-0 Birds lead. Preciado brought two runs in on a double to right field to make it 4-0 after the top of the first.

The second inning saw three more runs come across for Myrtle Beach. Crow-Armstrong led off with a single up the middle. After Triantos lined out, Roederer singled up the middle for his first hit. Alcantara drew a walk to load the bases again. Hearn followed with a groundout to first for the inning's second out at Crow-Armstrong came across to score. With runners on second and third, Yeison Santana doubled to center to plate two more runs but was thrown out at third trying for a triple to end the inning.

Down 7-0 early, Salem scored their first run in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Tyler Miller rolled a ball on the right side of the infield. Hearn picked it up from the catcher's spot and threw it wild to first as Miller reached on the throwing error. After stealing second and third, Miller scored on Vaughn's infield single to Little.

Myrtle Beach kept rolling with a pair of runs in their half of the third. Murray Jr. led off with a double to left and moved to third on a wild pitch by Miguel Suero. After Preciado struck out, Matt lifted his first home run over the center-field wall to make it 9-1 Pelicans. It was his first home run as a professional.

The Red Sox followed with another run in the bottom half. Paulino doubled to center to start the frame. He moved to third on a groundout by Miguel Ugueto as Little was replaced by Jarod Wright. Nathan Hickey followed by grounding a ball to Murray Jr. at first that bounced under his glove to score Paulino and cut the lead down to seven.

Wednesday's game was blown open courtesy of 11 runs between the fourth and fifth innings by the Pelicans. With two outs in the fourth, Hearn walked, Yeison Santana singled and Murray Jr. followed up with another hit to score Hearn. With runners on the corners, Preciado singled to right to score another run and keep two runners on. Both Murray Jr. and Preciado moved to second and third on a wild pitch and scored on Matt's second home run of the night to left field for a 14-2 Pelicans lead.

Salem continued to quietly score with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Miller and Vaughn bit back-to-back singles and Brainer Bonaci walked to load the bases with no outs. Paulino drew a walk on five pitches from Wright to bring a run home.

Up by 11, the Birds continued to back it on with a six-run fifth. Roederer doubled to left to start the inning. After Alcantara popped up to first, Hearn and Yeison Santana both walked to once again fill the bases. Murray Jr. knocked in two runs on a line-drive double to center to make it 16-3 Myrtle Beach. Preciado grounded out to score Yeison Santana for the inning's third run as Murray Jr. got to third. He would come home on Matt's single to right, and the bases cleared for good as Crow-Armstrong launched his fourth home run of the reason over the right-field wall to bring the Pelicans lead up to 20-3.

Lopez led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run to right-center for the lone Red Sox run of the fifth.

The streak of runs for the Red Sox continued with a two-run sixth inning. Tyler Santana came out of the bullpen and gave up a one-out pinch-hit single to Jose Garcia to center. Blaze Jordon knocked the next pitch to left for a single to put two runners on. Garcia moved to third on a passed ball by Hearn and the bases loaded on a walk to Lopez. On a 1-1 pitch, Niko Kavadas was hit by a pitch to plate a run and Miller brought home Jordan on a groundout to first to make it 20-6 Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach closed the historic night with a four-run eighth inning. Roederer singled to right for his fourth hit of the night. Hearn singled two batters later with one out and Yeison Santana walked to load the bases. Murray Jr. was hit by a pitch from Osvaldo De La Rose to bring in Roederer. Preciado brought in two on a single to right and Peter Matt capped off his spectacular night with a sacrifice fly to right field as the game finished 24-6.

With the series tied up 1-1, the Pelicans will roll into Thursday night's contest for game three at 7:05 p.m.

