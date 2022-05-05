Hamilton's Homer Helps Fayetteville Even Series in Charleston

Charleston, SC - Quincy Hamilton delivered for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday night when they needed a big hit late.

With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Hamilton drove a 1-0 Aneudy Cortorreal (L, 0-1) pitch out of Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark to lead the Woodpeckers (9-14) to a 3-2 victory over Charleston RiverDogs (14-9). It was Hamilton's fourth home run of the season, giving him the active team lead.

Freddy Guilamo started the scoring with a long-ball of his own in the top of the third. The Woodpeckers catcher hammered a fastball over everything in left field for a solo shot, his second of the season, to make it 1-0 Fayetteville.

Charleston took advantage of a rare defensive miscue by the Woodpeckers in the bottom of the fourth. A throwing error by Leosdany allowed Mason Auer to score and even the game at 1-1. Despite the issues in the field, Fayetteville starter Alex Santos put together an impressive start. He finished with no earned runs and just two hits over four innings while striking out four.

Joey Loperfido quickly got the lead back for Fayetteville in the top of the sixth. Molina and Hamilton started the inning with singles and Loperfido ripped a base-hit up the middle to bring home Molina for the 2-1 advantage.

Another error in the bottom of the seventh cost the Woodpeckers their lead when Luis Leon scored on an offline throw by Yeuris Ramirez to bring the score to 2-2. Reliever Jacob Coats (W, 1-0) shook it off though, getting the final out of the inning before pitching a round another error in the eighth.

Thanks to Hamilton's home run, Woodpeckers closer Jose Betances (SV, 3) entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to lock down the victory. Betances fanned the first two batters he faced before a walk to Shane Saski and a double from Carson Williams put the tying run at third and the winning run at second for the RiverDogs. Betances fought back and struck out Auer to earn his third save of the season, tying him for the most in the Carolina League.

With the six-game series even headed into Thursday, Fayetteville will send RHP Franny Cobos (1-1, 3.12) out to the mound for the start while Charleston will counter with RHP Ben Peoples (0-1, 5.27). First pitch is at 7:05 ET.

