Fireflies Announce Second Fireworks with the Phil

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra, announced that they will host the second Fireworks with the Phil presented by Prisma Health at Segra Park Saturday July 2. Gates for the event will open at 6 pm, the concert will begin at 8 pm and fireworks will start at 9:15 pm.

"We were so excited to partner with the South Carolina Philharmonic for this unique patriotic event last year and were just blown away by how well our community supported the first-time event," Columbia Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "This year will be bigger and better with an even larger fireworks show than last year. Fireworks with the Phil is going to quickly become a tradition for people of the Midlands to attend each year and celebrate the Independence Day holiday."

In its inaugural year in 2021, the event sold out a reduced capacity crowd, but this season, those restrictions will be lifted to increase availability. SC Philharmonic Music Director Morihiko Nakahara has programmed a rousing concert of familiar favorites that explore the past 245 years of the American experience.

"We are thrilled to once again team up with the Fireflies on "Fireworks with the Phil." Segra Park is a perfect place for us to celebrate America and our community through stirring music and spectacular fireworks." Morihiko Nakahara, Music Director of the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra said.

Prisma Health is the presenting partner for the event for the first time in 2022.

"Prisma Health is pleased to sponsor such a fun and engaging outdoor event," said Robin Stelling, Director, Community Engagement at Prisma Health. "We value the opportunity to bring families together and celebrate our partnership with the SC Philharmonic and the Columbia Fireflies. This is another example of how we are helping our community as we live our purpose to inspire health, serve with compassion, and be the difference."

Tickets for the event will start at $10 and ticket pricing will be the same pricing that is offered for Fireflies games. For families, children 2 and under will be free and children ages 3-7 can receive $2 off Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star Seats or Reserved Seats. For those looking for an All-American picnic, all-you-can-eat buffet options will be available starting at $25 per person. Tickets go on-sale Thursday May 12 at 10 am and can be purchased at www.FirefliesTickets.com or by calling the Fireflies Box Office at (803) 726-4487.

