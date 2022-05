Eight in the Third Seals Fireflies Fate

Guillermo Quintana of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies rallied, but couldn't overcome allowing eight runs in the third inning to the Delmarva Shorebirds as they lost 11-8 Thursday evening at Segra Park.

The breaking point inning for the Fireflies (8-16) was the third inning. After Eric Cerantola twirled a pair of scoreless frames, he handed the ball to Samuel Valerio (L, 0-1), who did not record an out. Valerio allowed five hits and walked a trio of Shorebirds (8-16) before getting the hook, but at that point, the damage was done and the Shorebirds led 8-3.

Columbia got the bats started early, scoring three runs in the first. Darryl Collins singled for the only hit of the frame, but Ryan Long gifted Columbia with three walks, and Enrique Valdez reached on an error to score a pair of those as the Fireflies took a 3-0 lead to the second.

The Fireflies tried to claw away at the Shorebirds' lead. It all started with an excellent relief appearance from Delvin Capellan, who allowed a single run across five innings out of the pen. That allowed the bats the opportunity to make something happen.

Carter Jensen got the party started in the bottom of the third. The designated hitter hustled for a lead-off triple to start off the frame and Guillermo Quintana doubled him home. Quintana would eventually score on a Joshua Rivera singled to draw the Fireflies within three. Quintana scored four runs for the Fireflies, a career-high for the first baseman.

Jaswel De Los Santos drew a bases loaded walk to cut the lead to 8-6 in the fifth before Columbia and Delmarva traded runs in the sixth. In the bottom of the eighth, Valdez sent a fly to center to score Quintana on the sacrifice and push the score to 9-8.

It wasn't enough though as Delmarva added a pair of runs in the top of the ninth off Matt Stil and Preston Price (S, 1) closed out the game with two scoreless frames of relief.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Shorebirds tomorrow at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Southpaw Rylan Kaufman (1-1, 5.40 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Delmarva sends RHP Moises Chace (0-1, 4.63 ERA) to the bump.

Wanna play? Tomorrow is Fireflies Games at Segra Park! The Fireflies are good at everything, except the things they can't do, and they can't hold t-shirts for you after the first 1,000 fans come through the gates! Gates open at 5 pm, you will want to get to the ballpark quickly to grab yours. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Delmarva Shorebirds (8-16) 11,Columbia Fireflies (8-16) 8

May 5th, 2022

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Delmarva

0

0

8

0

0

1

0

0

2

11

12

1

Columbia

3

0

2

0

1

1

0

1

0

8

6

0

Delmarva

AB

R

H

RBI

BB

SO

LOB

AVG

Valdez, L, 2B

5

1

1

0

1

1

4

.284

Deson, CF

4

1

2

1

1

1

1

.259

Hernaiz, SS

4

1

1

1

1

1

1

.329

Tavarez, RF

5

2

2

1

0

2

2

.224

De Leon, 3B

3

2

2

1

2

1

0

.161

Willems, DH

5

1

1

1

0

4

4

.083

Higgins, LF

4

1

1

3

1

0

2

.162

Cruz, 1B

4

0

0

1

1

3

3

.154

Mantecon, C

4

2

2

1

0

1

0

.206

Long, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

LaRoche, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Hammer, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Girard, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Price, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

38

11

12

10

7

14

17

.215

BATTING

2B : Hernaiz (6, Cerantola); Mantecon (1, Capellan).

3B : Higgins (2, Valerio, S).

TB : De Leon 2; Deson 2; Hernaiz 2; Higgins 3; Mantecon 3; Tavarez 2; Valdez, L; Willems.

RBI : Cruz (8); De Leon (4); Deson (5); Hernaiz (18); Higgins 3 (8); Mantecon (2); Tavarez (11);

Willems (2).

2-out RBI : Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out : Cruz; Valdez, L 2; Tavarez.

SF : Mantecon.

Team RISP : 4-for-13.

Team LOB : 8.

BASERUNNING

CS : Deson (1, 2nd base by Cerantola/Hernandez, O).

FIELDING

E : Cruz (7, fielding).

PB : Mantecon (2).

Columbia

AB R H

RBI

BB

SO

LOB

AVG

Town, R, RF

4

0 0

0

2

2

3

.263

Collins, LF

5

2 1

0

1

1

1

.240

Jensen, DH

3

2 1

0

2

0

1

.176

Quintana, 1B

2

4 1

1

3

0

3

.244

Jaquez, 2B

3

0 2

2

1

1

1

.360

Hernandez, O, C

4

0 0

0

1

2

10

.188

Valdez, 3B

4

0 0

1

0

1

8

.197

Rivera, J, SS

4

0 1

1

1

1

6

.135

De Los Santos, J, CF

4

0 0

1

1

1

2

.082

Cerantola, P

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

.000

Valerio, S, P

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

.000

Capellan, P

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

.000

Stil, P

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

33

8 6

6

12

9

35

.193

BATTING

2B : Quintana (5, LaRoche).

3B : Jensen (1, LaRoche).

TB : Collins; Jaquez 2; Jensen 3; Quintana 2; Rivera, J.

RBI : De Los Santos, J (1); Jaquez 2 (3); Quintana (11); Rivera, J (2); Valdez (9).

2-out RBI : Rivera, J; De Los Santos, J.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out : Town, R 2; Rivera, J 5; De Los Santos, J.

SF : Valdez.

Team RISP : 4-for-19.

Team LOB : 12.

BASERUNNING

SB : Jaquez (3, 2nd base off Price/Mantecon).

Delmarva

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

ERA

Long

0.2

1

3

1

3

1

0

4.61

LaRoche (W, 2-1)

2.1

3

2

2

1

4

0

4.73

Hammer (H, 1)

2.0

0

2

2

6

2

0

6.23

Girard (H, 2)

2.0

1

1

1

2

0

0

2.25

Price (S, 2)

2.0

1

0

0

0

2

0

2.79

Totals

9.0

6

8

6

12

9

0

5.31

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

ERA

Cerantola

2.0

3

0

0

0

4

0

4.05

Valerio, S (L, 0-1)

0.0

5

8

8

3

0

0

7.07

Capellan

5.0

3

1

1

0

7

0

4.50

Stil

2.0

1

2

2

4

3

0

5.79

Totals

9.0

12

11

11

7

14

0

5.55

Valerio, S pitched to 8 batters in the 3rd.

Hammer pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Girard pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP : Price; Cerantola 2; Stil.

HBP : Jaquez (by Hammer).

Pitches-strikes : Long 40-20; LaRoche 45-26; Hammer 57-25; Girard 34-20; Price 28-19; Cerantola 30-24; Valerio, S 39-20; Capellan 62-45; Stil 49-24.

Groundouts-flyouts : Long 2-0; LaRoche 2-1; Hammer 2-2; Girard 4-0; Price 1-2; Cerantola 0-0; Valerio, S 0-0; Capellan 3-5; Stil 0-3.

Batters faced : Long 7; LaRoche 11; Hammer 13; Girard 9; Price 7; Cerantola 8; Valerio, S 8; Capellan 18; Stil 12.

Inherited runners-scored : LaRoche 2-0; Girard 3-1; Price 1-1; Capellan 1-1.

Umpires : HP: Vince Krajcir. 1B: Mickey Smith.

Official Scorer : Bond Nickles

Weather : 86 degrees, Clear

Wind : 2 mph, Calm

First pitch : 7:11 PM

T : 3:17

Att : 2,659

Venue : Segra Park

May 5, 2022

