Pelicans Split Friday's Slate of Games against Woodpeckers

Game One: In a game that started on Thursday night, the Pelicans held the lead into Friday night for a 5-3 victory. Jacob Wetzel (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI) brought home two runs to lead the Birds' lineup. Ezequiel Pagan (2-5, 2B, R) and Kevin Made (2-5) posted multiple hits in the victory. The Myrtle Beach lineup collected nine hits in the third game of the series.

The bullpen held Fayetteville to just one hit after the game was suspended to Friday night. Dalton Stambaugh (1-0) picked up his first win of the season with 3 2/3 innings of hitless baseball and three strikeouts. Gabriel Jaramillo took the save by throwing the final inning and striking out three.

With only four hits for the game, the Woodpeckers turned that into three runs as Jordan Brewer (1-4, RBI) and Justin Williams (1-4, 2B, RBI) had the only runs batted in for the game.

Elian Rodriguez (1-2) took his second loss of the year by starting the suspended game on Friday night and lasting 4 1/3 innings with one earned run over that span with four hits allowed. He also walked five while striking out three.

Thursday night saw one and a half innings of baseball as the Pelicans went into Friday with a 3-2 lead. The Woodpeckers took an early lead as Michael Sandle doubled to left to start the bottom of the first. Brewer came up with one out and singled to left to bring home Sandle and make it 1-0. Williams brought home Brewer on a double to left for the second run of the inning.

The Pelicans responded with three runs in their half of the second. Jonathan Sierra led off with a walk and Pablo Aliendo was hit by a pitch. Wetzel cleared the bases with a triple to right field to even the game 2-2. Wetzel came home one batter later on a double by Pinango that gave the visitors the lead. The next three batters were retired to end the inning.

Rain poured down in the middle of the second that caused the game to be suspended to Friday night.

When action continued, the Woodpeckers added a run in the bottom of the second to tie the game. Miguel Palma was hit by a pitch by Carlos Ocampo to start off the inning. He moved to second on a Chad Stevens groundout and advanced to third on a single by Kobe Kato. The Woodpeckers tried the double steal with Kato going to second as Palma came home to tie the game 3-3.

The game was quiet until the sixth inning when Sierra hit a double to right to start the top of the inning. Sierra moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Aliendo and scored two batters later on an Ed Howard single to give the Birds a 4-3 lead.

Myrtle Beach added one more run in the ninth as Pagan started with a double to the alley in right-center field. He scored the fifth run of the game on a Jordan Nwogu single to right to add an insurance run.

Game two: The Pelicans followed up their win with a three-hit setback as they fell 3-1 in the nightcap. Yohendrick Pinango (2-2, HR, RBI) scored the only run of the game for the Pelicans on a solo homer in the fifth. Nwogu (1-2, 2B) accounted for the other hit.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez (4-5) started the game and threw four innings with two earned runs off five hits. The right-hander would take his fifth loss of the year with three walks and four strikeouts as well.

The Woodpeckers totaled seven hits with three runs to show for it. Williams (2-3, 2 RBI) paced the lineup with a pair of runs batted in. Nathan Perry (1-2, 2B, RBI) accounted for the third RBI of the game.

Fayetteville received a quality start from Cesar Gomez (1-7) as he threw six innings with just three hits allowed and one home run. He also struck out eight batters with only two walks. Jose Betances would pick up the save after tossing the final inning.

The home team took an early lead in the first as Cristian Gonzalez grounded a single up the middle to lead off. After a wild pitch from Jose Miguel Gonzalez, Cristian Gonzalez advanced to second and later scored on a Williams infield single to short.

The lead was extended in the bottom of the third as Cristian Gonzalez doubled on a fly ball to left to start the frame. He moved to third on another wild pitch by Jose Miguel Gonzalez and scored again on a Williams single to make it 2-0.

The Pelicans scored their lone run on a no-doubt home run off the bat of Pinango to right field for his fourth of the season. The tying run was left on second in the top of the sixth as Nwogu singled with one out, but he watched the following two batters strikeout to end the inning.

One more insurance run came in the bottom half as Nerio Rodriguez doubled to right to start the Woodpeckers' half of the sixth. He scored two batters later on another double by Perry to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Myrtle Beach and Fayetteville will meet for the fifth game of the series on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. Fayetteville local DJ Herz will take the mound for the Pelicans.

