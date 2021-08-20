Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

August 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies finish off the work week with a game against the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 7:05 pm. LHP Rylan Kaufman (2-3, 4.43 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston sends LHP Luis Moncada (5-1, 2.64 ERA) to the bump.

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game homestand with the Charleston RiverDogs August 31. It all starts with a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where hot dogs, popcorn, fountain soda and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all only $2. You can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

---

FIREFLIES COMEBACK COMES UP SHORT: The Columbia Fireflies scored one run in the sixth, seventh and eighth, but were unable to take home the ballgame as they lost 5-4 to the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark Thursday evening. Saul Garza came home on a wild pitch in the eighth with two outs to draw the Fireflies within one after Jean Ramirez hit his first homer with the Fireflies in the eighth to kick-start the rally. Columbia (43-50) is now 6-20 in one-run games this season. The RiverDogs (66-27) opened the game on a high note following a 46-minute rain delay. Anderson Paulino (L, 6-5) allowed four runs in the first inning. The righty tossed three wild pitches before recording the first out of the game. After allowing back-to-back hits to Osleivis Basabe and Jonathan Embry to begin the contest, Columbia trailed 1-0. After a pair of strikeouts from the Fireflies starter, he allowed an Alexander Ovalles single to set the table for Beau Brundage to homer and put the RiverDogs in front 4-0. Burle Dixon got the offense started for Columbia. He smashed a two-out homer over the right field fence in the third to draw the Fireflies within three. After that, Darryl Collins roped a double to right to increase his on-base streak to 11 consecutive games, but the Fireflies were unable to add any more runs.

NEW GUYS IN TOWN: The Fireflies saw an influx of talent added to the roster over the course of the last week, and the help in the bullpen has been magnificent. The six new relievers (Wander Arias, Liunder Avila, Heribert Garcia, Dario Perlata, Kip Rollings and Chih-Ting Wang) have combined to work 19.2 innings while allowing eight runs (5 earned). That's good for a 2.29 ERA since the group has joined the Low-A East League.

MAYOR OF STEAL CITY IS STREAKING: If you're looking for a hot bat in the Fireflies order, look no further than super utility player Tyler Tolbert. Tolbert, who has played all three outfield positions and second and short this season hit safely in both games of yesterday's doubleheader and is now riding his second six-game hitting streak of August. He has played 13 games this month, and has reached safely in all 13 of the games, earning a .508 on-base percentage while scoring and driving in 12 runs for the Fireflies. The on-base streak actually extends to 15 games, going back to July 30 when Tolbert drew a walk in an 0-3 showing against the Charleston RiverDogs. During the 15-game stretch, Tolbert has raised his batting average from .192-to-.217 and is slashing .302/.471/.509. The Mississippi-native has two homers, 10 stolen bases, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored on the hot stretch.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING: Darryl Collins is on an interesting stretch to say the least. The Fireflies outfielder has walked at least once in each game he has played since game two of the Fireflies July 22 twin bill. It has rounded out to 15 walks in 11 games for the Royals' top-30 prospect. Although Collins is hitting only .207 in the stretch, because he has drawn so many walks, his on-base percentage has gone through the roof. The lefty has rocked an on-base percentage of .506 across his 11-game on-base streak.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last 13.1 innings (0.68 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 2.05. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.