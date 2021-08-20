Pitcher Miguel Guerrero Reinstated from Injured List
August 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the reinstatement of pitcher Miguel Guerrero from the Carolina injured list.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with five on the injured list.
In summary:
8/20: RHP Miguel Guerrero reinstated from injured list.
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from August 20, 2021
- Pitcher Miguel Guerrero Reinstated from Injured List - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - Down East Wood Ducks
- Beard & Sanchez Collect Three-Hit Days in Blowout Loss - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- RiverDogs Use Big First Inning to Win Third Straight over Fireflies - Charleston RiverDogs
- Bats Explode for Down East in 11-Run Win - Down East Wood Ducks
- Carolina Outlasts Augusta in Rain-Shortened Game - Carolina Mudcats
- 'Birds Rally Late to Win See-Saw Battle with FredNats - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fireflies Comeback Comes up Short - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats Complete Comeback But Stumble Late in 11-9 Defeat - Fredericksburg Nationals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Mudcats Stories
- Pitcher Miguel Guerrero Reinstated from Injured List
- Carolina Outlasts Augusta in Rain-Shortened Game
- Mort Totals Career Best 11 Ks and Nnebe Hits Grand Slam in 7-2 Win
- Ernesto Martinez Reinstated from Injured List
- Frelick Totals 5-Hits and McGee Hits 3-Run Homer in 10-4 Victory