Pelican's Single Game Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

August 23, 2022







Single game tickets for all playoff games at Pelicans Ballpark are on sale now. After clinching the title of First Half Champions for the South Division earlier this season the Pelicans secured a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Birds will take the field at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday, September 15, the club's only guaranteed home game, to face the second half champion from the South Division. Gates will open at 6PM and first pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. The night will also feature a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota.

The Birds could host up to three total post-season games and tickets for all of these games are now available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or in person at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10am to 5pm.

The Carolina League post-season playoff format consists of a best-of-three division series, one for the North Division and one for the South Division. The winner of the North Division will then play the winner of the South Division in a best-of-three series for the title of Carolina League Champion. The game dates and structure for the Birds' post-season run is as follows:

South Division Championship Series:

Tuesday, September 13: Myrtle Beach Pelicans @ Second Half Champion

Thursday, September 15: Second Half Champion @ Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Friday, September 16: Second Half Champion @ Myrtle Beach Pelicans (if necessary)

Carolina League Championship Series

(the Pelicans must win the South Division to advance to this series):

Sunday, September 18: North Champion @ South Champion

Tuesday, September 20: South Champion @ North Champion

Wednesday, September 21: South Champion @ North Champion (if necessary)

Should the Pelicans not play game three of the South Division Championship Series or game one of the Carolina League Championship Series, those tickets will be good for any 2023 regular season home game. For more information or to purchase your playoff tickets, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com.

