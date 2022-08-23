Cannon Baller Chronicle: Kannapolis Scoops Two Weekend Wins in Columbia, Back Home for Big Week vs. Carolina

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After stumbling out of the gate with losses in the first four games of the series, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers slowly worked back to take the final two matchups in Columbia against the Fireflies at Segra Park.

With the two wins, the Ballers move back to .500 on the second half at 24-24, trailing the first place Charleston RiverDogs by 6 games.

VERAS LOVES WENDY'S

INF Wilfred Veras played a big role in Saturday's win, going 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBI against one of Columbia's better arms in RHP Shane Panzini. Veras is now the team leader in RBI with 67, overtaking DJ Gladney for the lead. The 19-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is catching fire at the right time, finding success on offense shortly after being named a top-30 prospect in the White Sox system.

THE MATH ADDS UP FOR KATH

INF Wes Kath tallied six hits in five games against the Fireflies, including two doubles, two home runs, and two RBI. The Scottsdale, Arizona native now has 13 home runs on the season, also holding onto the team lead in walks with 60. Kath was lowered from his season-opening No. 6 overall prospect position in the White Sox system recently and has powered his way to a good stretch of offense since.

VELOZ ADDS HEAVY VELO OUT OF BULLPEN

RHP Manuel Veloz made an appearance out of the bullpen in relief of Sunday's starting arm in Jared Kelley, tossing a magnificent three shutout innings. The righty from the Dominican Republic earned his first win as a Cannon Baller, striking out three total Fireflies batters. Veloz has yet to allow a run in two multi-inning appearances as a Cannon Baller out of the bullpen.

ON TO THE NEXT

The Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, make their second trek of the season to Atrium Health Ballpark on the heels of a series sweep against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Carolina is in a close matchup against the Frederickburg Nationals for first place in the Carolina League North Division, trailing by 2.5 games in second place.

Against Kannapolis, the Mudcats are 10-8, but 1-5 against the Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark in 2022. Carolina took the first game of the first series from July 4-10, but Kannapolis rebounded and won the next five matchups at home against the Mudcats.

Carolina holds five of the Brewers top 30 prospects on their roster in INF Eric Brown Jr. (No. 10), OF Hendry Mendez (No. 15), INF Robert Moore (No. 17), OF Hedbert Perez (No. 18), amd RHP Logan Henderson (No. 24).

In two weeks of action with the Mudcats, Brown is batting .233 with three home runs and seven RBI. Brown was selected in the first round, 27th overall in 2022 by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Coastal Carolina. In 11 games against Kannapolis, Mendez is batting .220 with three RBI, four walks and a stolen base. Moore, another top draft pick by the Brewers out of Arkansas, has played 11 games with the Mudcats since being drafted. The 20-year-old is off to a good start, batting .279 with five RBI and six walks. Perez has tallied an impressive stretch of games against Kannapolis, batting .310 with 12 RBI. Finally, Henderson, a 2021 4th round pick, has appeared in just one game for the Mudcats in 2022, tossing two shutout innings and striking out three.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers return to Atrium Health Ballpark August 23-28 for a six-game set with the Carolina Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Following the homestand, the Ballers depart for their final road trip of 2022 to Lynchburg, Virginia for a six-game series August 30-September 4 against the Hillcats, Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Tickets can be purchased for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fans can also keep up with the action on the team's social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on Twitter at @kcannonballers. All Cannon Ballers home games, as well as select road games, will have a free audio broadcast on kcballers.com, with all home games also being broadcasted on MiLB.tv.

