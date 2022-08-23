Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Salem August 23

The Fireflies start a fresh series vs the Salem Red Sox tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-0, 4.42 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (9-4, 4.31 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for $2 at concession stands. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

BATS SILENCED IN 3-0 SERIES FINALE: The Fireflies bats were silenced in a 3-0 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Sunday evening at Segra Park. Kannapolis (24-24) got things started in the top of the third inning. After Luinder Avila allowed a lead-off single to Jordan Sprinkle, he walked Wes Kath to set the table for the Cannon Ballers. Next, DJ Gladney looped a single to right field that loaded the bases for Wilfred Veras who hit a sacrifice fly to center to start the scoring. Then, Benyamin Bailey grounded into a force out that scored Kath to put Kannapolis in front 2-0. Luinder Avila (L, 5-9) allowed the two runs to score, but tallied four innings of work, bringing his season total to 101 innings. Avila is the first Fireflies pitcher to spin 100 innings pitched in a single season since the 2019 campaign when three pitchers completed the task: Willy Taveras, Christian James and José Butto.

SECOND-HALF FIREFLIES?: After trudging to the finish line of the first-half of the season with a Carolina League-worst 18-48 record, the Fireflies burst onto the scene in the second-half, sweeping Augusta after taking two of the first three games with the RiverDogs to begin the second slate 8-1. Since then, the Fireflies have a 18-20 record (.474) and are 3.5 games back of first place. Columbia has now won three series this season, and all three series (at Augusta June 28-July 3, at Myrtle Beach August 9-14 and vs Kannapolis August 16-21) have come in the second half.

BOLSTERED BULLPEN: The bullpen rolled through another outing Sunday night. Jack Aldrich, Marlin Willis and Ben Wereski combined to allow a single run in four innings. Since August 11, the bullpen has allowed six runs in 44.2 innings of work (1.21 ERA). Matt Stil and Aldrich have both pitched twice during the run, earning a pair of wins for the Fireflies.

SWING AND A MISS: Lefty Marlin Willis accomplished a feat that most professionals only joke about through their career. The Georgia native fanned four hitters in the eighth inning Thursday. It was the first time a pitcher has struckout four batters in one inning while wearing a Fireflies uniform. Willis has been on a tear in the second half of the season, punching out 23 hitters in 12 innings to spin a 2.53 ERA in nine games.

100 CLUB: Sunday, Luinder Avila became the first pitcher since 2019 to spin 100 innings in a single campaign. Last season, Adrian Alcantara was the closest, as he worked 97.1 innings. In 2019, Willy Taveras, Christian James and Jose Butto all spun at least 100 innings for the Fireflies.

BUTTO THIRD FIREFLIES PLAYER TO MAKE MLB DEBUT IN 2022: 2019 Columbia Fireflies starting pitcher José Butto made his Major League debut Sunday afternoon, when the righty started for the Mets. Butto is the 17th former Columbia Fireflies player to start in a game and the third to do so this season. The 24-year-old worked four innings, striking out a handful of Philadelphia Phillies as the Mets won 10-9 at Citizens Bank Park. Butto joins Collin Holderman, who also debuted with the Mets this season. Maikel Garcia also has made his MLB start in the 2022 season, playing for the Kansas City Royals. Butto spent the entire 2019 season with the Fireflies, finishing 4-10 with a 3.62 ERA in 27 games, 25 of which were starts. The Venezuelan fanned 109 hitters in 112 innings and held opponents to a .234 average.

