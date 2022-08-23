Four More GreenJackets Headed to Rome

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves have officially announced a series of player moves affecting the GreenJackets' roster.

Four GreenJackets have earned promotions to High-A Rome including C Adam Zebrowski, 1B Braulio Vasquez, RHP Ronaldo Alesandro, and RHP Ian Mejia.

Adam Zebrowski has served as the main backstop for the GreenJackets in 2022 as he appeared in 75 games, leading the team in home runs (10) and RBIs (53). He owned a strong OPS of .794 thanks to his power numbers and his ability to draw walks, working a team-high 54 of them.

Braulio Vasquez had an incredible run for Augusta in the second half of the season, owning a batting average of .356 since the month of July began including 11 multi-hit games in that stretch. Vasquez also showed great ability as a base stealer as he swiped 26 this season.

Ronaldo Alesandro became one of the most dependable arms out of the Augusta bullpen as he allowed just four earned runs in the last two months that covered 19 innings. The right-hander also showed great strikeout potential as he collected 29 Ks in that span while issuing no walks in his final five appearances for the GreenJackets.

Ian Mejia will also make his way to Rome after two short starts with Augusta as he impressed in his brief tenure at the Single-A level. The 11th Round Pick by the Braves in the 2022 draft helped the GreenJackets win in a pair of games against Fredericksburg and Charleston.

In addition to the promotions, the GreenJacekts will add five new players to the active roster that were all picked by the Braves in last month's draft. The newest additions to the Augusta roster are:

RHP Owen Murphy (1st Round, Riverside-Brookfield HS)

RHP JR Ritchie (Competitive Balance Round A, Bainbridge HS)

3B Ignacio Alvarez (5th Round, Riverside CC)

RHP Cedric De Grandpre (13th Round, Chipola JC)

RHP William Silva (15th Round, Miami-Dade CC)

All these players are set to join the GreenJackets for their upcoming road series in Myrtle Beach against the Pelicans, which begins Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

