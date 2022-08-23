Cornielle, Jordan, Guerrero, Pena & Raabe to High-A; Woessner and Tietz Added

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with several affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of RHP Jeison Pena, RHP Miguel Guerrero, RHP Brannon Jordan, RHP Alexander Cornielle and INF Zack Raabe to High-A Wisconsin, as well as the assignment of RHP Tyler Woessner and RHP Trevor Tietz to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Gold.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players.

In summary: 8/23: RHP Jeison Pena transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.

8/23: RHP Miguel Guerrero transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.

8/23: RHP Brannon Jordan transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.

8/23: RHP Alexander Cornielle transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

8/23: INF Zack Raabe transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.

8/23: RHP Tyler Woessner transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Gold.

8/23: RHP Trevor Tietz transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Gold.

Woessner will wear jersey No. 23. Tietz will wear jersey No. 48.

