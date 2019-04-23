Pelicans Pitching Stumbles in Loss to Carolina Mudcats

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell behind the Carolina Mudcats early and never recovered in a 7-3 loss to the Mudcats on Tuesday from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Mudcats (11-8) jolted to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when they loaded the bases with nobody out in the inning and pushed a pair of runners across on a fielder's choice and an RBI single.

The Muddies added on in the third inning after Tristen Lutz singled off of Bryan Hudson (1-1) and was driven in on a Mario Feliciano double to push the lead to 3-0.

Myrtle Beach (6-13) found the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning as Zach Davis helped to manufacture a run for the Birds.

After he reached on a bunt base hit, Davis stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Sepulveda to cut the Mudcats' advantage to 3-1.

The Pelicans Jhonny Bethencourt made it 3-2 in the fourth inning when he singled home Cam Balego .

Eddie Silva helped the Mudcats build upon their lead in the middle innings when he hit a solo homer in the fifth and added an RBI single in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-2.

Carolina ballooned the lead to 7-2 in the seventh inning courtesy of a two-run homer by Feliciano.

The Pelicans carved into the lead in the bottom of the seventh after Davis tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Sepulveda to trim the Carolina lead to 7-3, but that would be the final.

Matt Smith (1-1), who went four innings out of the bullpen for Mudcats, recieved the win for Carolina in the series opener.

The Pelicans will take on the Mudcats in game two of the three-game series on Tuesday, April 24, at 7:05 p.m. Oscar De La Cruz (1-0. 0.00) will make his second start of the year for the Birds, while Noah Zavolas (1-1, 2.81) will go for the Mudcats. The game can be heard on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the TuneIn and First Pitch apps.

