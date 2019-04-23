Brewers promote RHP Bowden Francis from the Mudcats to Double-A Biloxi

April 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of RHP Bowden Francis from the Mudcats to Double-A Biloxi and the transfer of LHP Clayton Andrews to the Mudcats from the AZL Brewers Blue.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the disabled list.

In summary:

4/23: LHP Clayton Andrews added from AZL Brewers Blue

4/23: RHP Bowden Francis transferred to Double-A Biloxi

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.