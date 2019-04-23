April 23 Transactions & Game Information

Today the Texas Rangers announced the following transactions affecting the Down East Wood Ducks

+ INF Yanio Perez reinstated off Temporary Inactive List (Paternity Leave)

- INF Anderson Tejeda transferred from Down East to Extended Spring Training

+ RHP Tyler Phillips transferred from Extended Spring to Down East

- RHP Emmanuel Clase promoted from Down East to Double-A Frisco

Tonight the Wood Ducks (13-5) return home to Grainger Stadium to face off with the Hillcats (10-8) for a 7 p.m. first pitch. Reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, right-hander Tyler Phillips (1-0, 0.00) will get the start for Down East, opposed by Hillcats righty Eli Morgan (2-0, 0.53). It's Food Lion BOGO night at the ballpark, where fans can receive buy-one-get-one tickets when presenting their Food Lion MVP card. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 7-3, to win their first four-game series of the season. Disobel Arias led the way with two doubles and a triple, extending his hitting streak to eight in a row. Leody Taveras also has now hit safely in eight straight, picking up two RBI in the game. The Woodies have now won eight of their last nine games.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks went 6-1 on their first road trip of the season, outscoring their opponents 46-17 on the trip. It was the best record they've posted on a single road swing, since going 6-1 against Winston-Salem and Buies Creek Aug. 30-Sept. 4 in 2017

MOVING ON UP: Emmanuel Clase was promoted to Double-A Frisco today, becoming the first Wood Duck to earn a promotion this season. In six appearances for the Wood Ducks, the righty went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and picked up a save. He allowed just four hits and a walk in seven innings of work, striking out 11. He held opponents to a .167 average while posting a WHIP of 0.71.

SUPER STARTERS: Starting pitching led the way for the Wood Ducks on the road trip. They combined for 37.2 innings pitched, allowing just ten runs (eight earned), on 24 hits, walking 15, while striking out 43. Over the last seven days their ERA is 1.91.

REEDICULOUS: Everything was clicking for Tyreque Reed at the plate during the series against the Blue Rocks. He hit his first home run of the year to go along with three doubles, overall going 5-9 with 4 RBI against Wilmington. The Woodies first baseman raised his slugging percentage from .239 to .400 in the process.

LACKING IN SUPPORT: A.J. Alexy has taken the loss in all three outings this season, but his run support has been by far the worst out of any Woodies starter, with the team scoring an average of 0.75 runs behind him. The only other pitcher averaging less than five runs of support is Tyler Thomas (0-2), who has taken the only other two losses this season.

LAY IT DOWN: The Wood Ducks have produced 11 bunt hits through the first 14 games of the season. Leody Taveras leads the way with five bunt hits, including an RBI bunt single in the finale against Lynchburg, on April 14. Eric Jenkins and Yonny Hernandez also have three each.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers Friday night, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Five players on the Wood Ducks opening day roster are just 20 years of age. The handful includes RHP A.J. Alexy, INF Yonny Hernandez, INF Anderson Tejeda, OF Leody Taveras, and OF Bubba Thompson.

NEED FOR SPEED: The 2019 Wood Ducks will possess a lot of speed, especially in the outfield. Last season Leody Taveras, Eric Jenkins, and Bubba Thompson combined to steal 86 bases and hit 21 triples. Infielder Yonny Hernandez also ranked second the South Atlantic League with 44 stolen bases, and his 46 overall led the Rangers organization.

TOP-30 in Kinston: With the promotion of Julio Pablo Martinez to Down East on April 17, the Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans.

