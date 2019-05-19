Patriots Sweep 'Stormers in Sunday Twinbill

Lancaster, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (15-7) swept the Lancaster Barnstormers (8-14) in a single-admission doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Somerset took the early game 3-1 while holding on for an 8-6 win in game two.

The Barnstormers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning in game one on a run-scoring fielding error from Patriots shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez. Somerset jumped in front in the top of the third on a two-out rally, culminating in a Rey Navarro RBI single and an Edwin Espinal (3) two-run home run.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Rick Teasley (1-0) allowed just the one unearned run over six innings to earn his first win of the year. Buddy Baumann (2-1) allowed three runs over seven innings to take the loss. Mike Antonini (9) earned the save with a scoreless bottom of the seventh.

The bats on both teams were highlighted early and often in game two. Lancaster got on the board first with three home runs in the bottom of the first inning: a Dan Gamache (3) two-run home run, Joe Terdoslavich (4) solo shot and and Parker Morin solo blast.

Somerset responded immediately in the next half inning. The Patriots plated a season-high six runs in the inning, including a D'Arby Myers RBI double , a two-run home run from Yovan Gonzalez (1) and a three-run shot from Ramon Flores (1).

The Barnstormers quickly tied up the ballgame in the home half of the second on a Caleb Gindl (6) two-run home run to right-center field. But the tie was short-lived, as Mike Fransoso got the Patriots back out in front in the top of the third on a two-run triple.

The scoring halted there, as both bullpens tossed zeroes the rest of the way.

James Pugliese (1-0) was awarded the win after he allowed two runs over 1.1 innings of relief. Matt Marksberry (0-1) yielded three runs over 0.2 innings to take the loss. Mike Broadway (1) tossed a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

