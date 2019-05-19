Rockers Fans, Assemble: It's Super Hero Day

After another thrilling win, your High Point Rockers go for the sweep against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs today at 2:00PM. It's Super Hero Day where fans are encouraged to come dress up as your favorite hero and cheer the Rockers on to victory!

To celebrate Super Hero Day, High Point players will wear custom "Super Hype" high socks for another High Socks Sunday, presented by Harriss & Covington. A limited number of these socks will be available for purchase at the Rockers Wear team store during todays game as well.

Adding to the excitement of today, it's Family Funday, presented by Bethany Medical! Come early to get autographs from some of your favorite Rockers players and stay after the game as kids 13 and under can run the bases!

Rockers Upcoming Home Schedule

Tue., May 21st v. Long Island

6:30pm

Taco Tuesday!

Thurs., May 23rd v. Long Island

6:30pm

$1 Beer Night featuring $1 Flights and Long Island Iced Tea's Specials!

Wed., May 22nd v. Long Island

10:30am

School of Rockers Education Day

