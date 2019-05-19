Bees Power Past Ducks in Series Finale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island were defeated by the New Britain Bees 9-3 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Both sides traded runs in the first inning. Ozzie Martinez's solo home run to left field off Ducks starter Darin Downs and Kirk Nieuwenhuis' RBI groundout to first off Bees starter Rainy Lara got the scoring started. Alexi Amarista followed in the second with a two-out grand slam to right field, putting the Bees on top 5-1.

Long Island closed to within 5-2 in the fourth on David Washington's RBI single to right field. However, the Bees plated a single run in the eighth and three in the ninth to put the game out of reach. Matt den Dekker added an RBI double to right in the ninth to round out the scoring.

Lara (2-1) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out two. Downs (0-1) took the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings with six strikeouts. Joe Iorio pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Long Island, striking out three.

Nieuwenhuis led the Ducks offensively with two hits, an RBI, a run, and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday for their first-ever visit to North Carolina where they will open a three-game series against the High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from BB&T Point. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Left-hander Jake Fisher (2-1, 4.03) gets the start for the Ducks.

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 24, to open a three-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

