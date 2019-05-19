Revs Drop Finale on Steamy Sunday in Sugar Land

(Sugar Land, TX): The York Revolution dropped their series finale to the Sugar Land Skeeters, 6-4 in front of 5,790 fans on a muggy afternoon at Constellation Field. The Revs will look to regroup as they return to open a seven-game homestand at PeoplesBank Park on Monday at 6:30 p.m. with the first of four against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The Revs jumped in front in the second inning for the second straight game. Henry Castillo ripped a one-out single to right field and Melky Mesa launched a two-run homer to left field to spot the Revs a 2-0 advantage.

Revs starter Matthew Grimes, who entered the day with a league-best 1.16 ERA, got off to a strong start and had retired nine straight through the fourth inning.

Anthony Giansanti sparked the Skeeters in the fifth, however, with a leadoff double to left. Albert Cordero followed with a single to right as Sugar Land cut the lead to 2-1. Grimes rolled a grounder for the first out, but Jabari Henry jumped on an 0-2 pitch lining a two-run homer to left to thrust the Skeeters in front, 3-2.

Sugar Land starter Konner Wade had retired 10 of 11 before Telvin Nash crushed a game-tying solo homer to left-center in the top of the sixth, knotting things at 3-3.

The Skeeters answered again to take the lead for good as Jason Martinson reached on a close play at first for an infield single in the bottom of the sixth and Giansanti followed with a two-run homer to left, putting Sugar Land on top 5-3.

York threatened in the top of the seventh as Welington Dotel and Nate Coronado took leadoff walks, but Sugar Land reliever Kevin Comer (1-0) induced a foul pop up on a failed bunt try for the first out before fellow righty Jean Machi entered and retired James Skelton on a line drive double play to second base, ending the inning.

Sugar Land landed an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh as Juan Silverio led off with a triple to left-center and scored on a Martinson sac fly to make it 6-3.

Mesa drilled a one-out triple to deep right-center and scored on a Dotel ground out in the top of the ninth, but closer Felipe Paulino allowed nothing further, notching his sixth save and second in as many games despite allowing his first two runs of the season (Mesa homer the previous night) to the Revs over the last two contests.

Grimes (1-2) suffered the loss, charged with five runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings. He did not walk or strike out a batter. His ERA climbed to only 2.51 as he entered the day having allowed just three earned runs in his first four starts.

Notes: The Revs go 2-5 in their seven-game series in Texas. Nash's home run was his third of the series and fifth of the season; it also marked the 58th of his Revs career as his next will tie Chris Nowak for second on the all-time list. Nash now sits eight behind all-time leader Andres Perez (66). Mesa has now recorded seven RBI in the last three games, over half of his season total of 13. He has seven hits in his last 14 at-bats including a double, two triples, and two homers. The ninth inning triple was the 1,000th hit of his minor league career; he notched the 1,000th hit of his pro career on Thursday night. Robert Carson returned to the mound with a perfect eighth inning out of the Revolution bullpen after exiting Tuesday's game with an apparent injury. York's bullpen has seen improved performances over the last five games, allowing just four runs in 14.1 innings on that stretch. The Revs have faced the teams with the top four records in the league 19 times in the first 22 games; those teams are a combined 61-32. York righty Daniel Minor (0-2, 4.40) gets the ball on Monday night against Southern Maryland righty Brandon Cumpton (1-2, 3.91). It is a Hunger Free Monday presented by United Fiber & Data to benefit the York County Food Bank. Fans can nab $5 tickets online using the promo code flash52, and there is a Happy Hour featuring $2 Bud Lights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

