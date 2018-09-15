Patriots Sweep Doubleheader over York on Friday Night

September 15, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





York, PA - The Somerset Patriots (37-24, 72-52) began the final weekend of the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of the York Revolution on Friday night at PeoplesBank Park. The Patriots tied their largest comeback of the year in game one, erasing a 5-1 deficit en route to winning 6-5 in extra innings. Then, Somerset jumped out to a big early lead and held on to win 7-4 in the nightcap.

In game one, a double play in the top of the third scored Justin Pacchioli to give Somerset a 1-0 lead. It was short-lived, though, as York grabbed five runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

However, the Patriots would begin to chip away. Nate Coronado hit an RBI single in the fourth, Alfredo Rodriguez smacked an RBI single to left in the fifth, and Nate Coronado scored on a wild pitch before Jose Sermo was plated on a fielder's choice by Justin Pacchioli in the sixth to erase the deficit and tie the game 5-5 in the sixth inning.

The Patriots bullpen put together four scoreless innings of relief and sent the game to extra innings. Justin Pacchioli then came through again, lifting an RBI sac fly to center field to score Justin Trapp and give Somerset a 6-5 lead. Pacchioli finished game one with two RBI and two runs scored.

Ryan Kelly (23rd SV) pitched a routine bottom of the eighth to preserve the comeback win for Somerset in game one.

Zech Zinicola (2-1) picked up the win for a scoreless inning in the seventh. Meanwhile, Michael Click (2-1) suffered the loss, giving up one run in an inning of work.

Game two had quite the opposite script, as it was the Patriots who erupted early for a big lead. The Patriots scored five runs on six hits in the top of the second inning to jump in front with a 5-0 lead. RBI production in the inning came from Mike Fransoso, Scott Kelly, John Nester, Ramon Flores, and Endy Chavez.

Justin Trapp added on in the top of the third inning with his eighth home run of the year, a solo blast to left-center field .

Melky Mesa got the Revolution on the board in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double to score Alexi Casilla and cut the deficit to 5-1.

But, Somerset answered in the top of the sixth with an RBI groundout from Nate Coronado to make it 7-1.

York would make some noise in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs (one earned) on an error and a passed ball. However, they ran out of outs, as Somerset secured the 7-4 win.

Duane Below (9-6) picked up the win, tossing five frames with just one run allowed, no walks, and registered six strikeouts.

Mitch Atkins (12-7) picked up his second straight loss against his former team, giving up six runs on 10 hits across four innings of work.

The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road for the remainder of the regular season before returning to TD Bank Ballpark for Game 3 of the Liberty Division Championship Series on Friday, September 21st at 7:05 pm. The game includes Post Game Fireworks. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.