Barnstormers Roll Again

The shortstop, sidelined for nearly two weeks with a bad foot, returned to the lineup on Saturday evening and went 3-for-5 with three RBI to lead the Lancaster Barnstormers to an 11-1 win over the Road Warriors at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Frias collected two singles and a double, with each hit driving home a run.

Lancaster jumped ahead, 2-0, in the bottom of the first inning as Kelvin Villa (6-12) struggled to throw strikes. The left-hander walked two, then allowed a bloop single to Ryan Casteel. Tyler Bortnick strode home with the game's first runs when Jorge Fernandez-Diaz' throw back to the infield rolled free. Subsequent walks to Trayvon Robinson and K.C. Hobson forced home a second run.

Frias singled home Hobson with two outs in the fourth to extend the lead to 3-0 before Lancaster iced the game in the fifth.

Darian Sandford singled to left to start the fifth and took third on a double by Bortnick. One out later, Ryan Casteel was walked intentionally to load the bases. The ploy backfired as Conrad Gregor singled to right center, driving in a pair. Trayvon Robinson added and RBI single, and Steven Perez drove home two more with a double into the left field corner. Frias capped the outburst with a single to center.

His RBI double came in the eighth.

The night may have been costly to the Barnstormers on the pitching side, however. Starter Brooks Hall left after an inning as a precautionary move, and the second reliever, Daniel Carela came out after injuring his ankle in the sixth inning.

Three singles off Carela produced the only Road Warriors' run of the night. Anthony Ray reached on a dribbler up the first base line with one out in the inning and advanced to second on a bloop hit to right center by Osvaldo Martinez. Melvin Rodriguez-Ortiz followed with a single to right, driving home Ray. Martinez was cut down trying to take third.

Jared Lakind (2-3) pitched three perfect innings of relief to earn the win for Lancaster.

The regular season concludes on Sunday afternoon on Fan Appreciation Day. Lancaster will send Ty'Relle Harris (1-1) to the mound against lefty Andres Caceres (2-4). The 2018 Barnstormers team poster will be handed out at the gates, and the entire team (with the possible exception of Harris) will be available for autographs beginning at 11:45. Team awards will be handed out prior to the start of the game. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 12:45.

NOTES: With Long Island defeating Sugar Land, 5-3, in 11 innings, the Barnstormers will officially be facing Sugar Land in the first round of the playoffs...The best -of-five Freedom Division Series will begin Tuesday at 7:00 at Clipper Magazine Stadium...Hobson is batting .350 (28-80) in his last 25 games...Lancaster did not steal a base in the game, and the 'Stormers are stuck 11 away from the league stolen base record...The crowd of 6,857 was the largest since Opening Night...Lancaster is 29-17 in its last 46 games.

